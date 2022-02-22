'Cheaper by the Dozen' 2022: everything we know about the new adaptation

Cheaper by the Dozen 2022 is heading to Disney Plus this Spring, adding to the streaming service's growing line-up of films. This story has been adapted several times before, first in 1950 by director Walter Lang and then again in 2003 by Shawn Levy.

The latest version follows the same concept, as we see a blended family trying to balance their business as well as their hectic home life. It is directed by Gail Lerner, known for her work on Will & Grace and Black-ish.

This adaptation was first announced on Disney+ Day, where the streaming service announced all their upcoming films and TV shows.

What's more, there's a great new cast taking on the iconic film as it heads to Disney+. Here's everything we know about it so far...

According to IMDb, the film is expected to land on Disney+ in March 2022. However an exact release date hasn't been confirmed. It's one of the big new movies in 2022.

What is the plot for 'Cheaper by the Dozen' 2022?

The plot for the new adaptation of Cheaper by the Dozen is simply: "A family with twelve children balances a hectic home life and a family business".

This is very similar to previous iterations, but we're not entirely sure of specific plot details just yet. However, if the other films are anything to go by we should expect plenty of chaos and comedy.

In a social media clip on Disney+ Day, star Gabrielle Union revealed that it would follow a "multi-racial blended family of twelve", but we don't know much more than that yet!

.@ItsGabrielleU and @ZachBraff are giving you a dozen reasons to be excited this #DisneyPlusDay. pic.twitter.com/r8Sr0nQmQ7November 12, 2021

Who's in the cast?

Zach Braff and Gabrielle Union lead the cast of Cheaper by the Dozen 2022, and there's some great names joining them. Here's all the cast we know so far, but character names haven't been announced by Disney+ yet.

Brittany Daniel

Erika Christensen

Cynthia Daniel

Kylie Rogers

Carlos Santos

Mykal-Michelle Harris

Luke Prael

Cynthia Murell

Simeon Othello Daise

Andre Robinson

Lauren Gaw

Rafael Cabrera

Marie Kelli

John O'Brien

Is there a trailer?

Currently there is no trailer for Cheaper by the Dozen 2022, but we'll let you know if they release one ahead of the film dropping on Disney+.