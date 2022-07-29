The Patient: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the TV series

Take a seat on the couch for a very unusual therapy session with The Patient, a TV thriller from the team behind The Americans. The 10-episode limited series shows that everyone can use someone to talk to, even serial killers.

Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg wrote and are the executive producers of The Patient. The duo previously worked together on The Americans, the hit spy thriller starring Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys. This is their first TV project since The Americans ended in 2018.

Here is everything we know about The Patient.

The Patient premieres on August 30 exclusively on Hulu in the US, part of what’s new on Hulu in August. Fans can watch the first three episodes immediately on the streaming service, with the remaining seven episodes releasing weekly after August 30.

There is currently no UK release date for The Patient. We also don’t know where it is going to be available to watch, but Star on Disney Plus is a good guess.

What is The Patient plot?

The Patient is billed as a psychological thriller. Here is a synopsis for the series:

Therapist Alan Strauss is held prisoner by a patient, Sam Fortner, who reveals himself to be a serial killer. Sam has an unusual therapeutic demand for Alan: curb his homicidal urges.

To survive, Alan must unwind Sam’s disturbed mind and stop him from killing again, but Sam refuses to address critical topics, topics like his mother, Candace. Alone in captivity, Alan excavates his own past through memories of his old therapist, Charlie, and gapples with waves of his own repressed troubles — the recent death of his wife, Beth, and the painful estrangement from his religious son, Ezra.

Over the course of his imprisonment, Alan uncovers not only how deep Sam's compulsion runs, but also how much work he has to do to repair the rift in his own family. With time running out, Alan fights desperately to stop Sam before Alan becomes complicit in Sam's murders or worse – becomes a target himself.

Who is in The Patient cast?

Steven Carrell and Domhnall Gleeson lead The Patient, with Carrell playing Alan and Gleeson as Sam. Carrell is of course best known for his roles on The Office and in the movies Anchorman, The 40-Year-Old Virgin and Despicable Me. Gleeson’s most recognizable roles have come in About Time, Ex Machina and Star Wars.

Other main cast members include Linda Emond (Succession, The Gilded Age) as Candace, David Alan Grier (The Carmichael Show, Jumanji) as Charlie, Laura Niemi (This Is Us, ShowFriends) as Beth and Andrew Leeds (Barry, A Million Little Things).

The Patient trailer

The heightened dynamic between Gleeson’s Sam and Carrell’s Alan is on full display in The Patient trailer, which you can watch directly below:

How to watch The Patient

The Patient is produced by FX, but the series is a Hulu exclusive. The only way to watch is if you have a Hulu subscription, but the good news is there are multiple options for that. This includes signing up for Hulu as a standalone subscription, packaging it as part of the Disney Bundle or getting live TV on top of Hulu’s exclusive content with Hulu with Live TV.

We’ll update on where UK viewers can watch The Patient when that info is made available.