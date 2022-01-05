How to watch ‘This Is Us’ season 6 online from anywhere

This Is Us is officially back for its sixth and final season on NBC, but what if you don’t have easy access to NBC and are still eager to see what tear-jerking moments are in store for the Pearson family? What will happen with Rebecca’s battle with Alzheimer’s? Will Kate and Toby’s marriage make it? What surprises are in store for Kevin, Randall and Jack? If you want to find out you’ll have to watch. But how?

There are a number of options for viewers to watch This Is Us online, whether they are in the U.S. or anywhere else in the world. Here’s what you need to know.

How to watch ‘This Is Us’ in the U.S.

Let’s get the obvious out of the way first. If you reside in the U.S., you can watch This Is Us on your TV every Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC, all you need is a traditional cable/satellite pay-TV subscription, a TV antenna or a subscription to a live TV streaming service, like FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV or YouTube TV. If those options aren’t available or of interest to you, these are some of your other choices.

This Is Us becomes available to stream the day after its latest episode airs live on TV on the Peacock and Hulu streaming services; FYI, you will need to be signed up for Peacock Premium to access the latest episodes. In addition, if you are not able to watch the show live, you can watch it on NBC.com at no additional cost if you are already a subscriber to a pay-TV or live TV streaming service.

How to watch ‘This Is Us’ in the U.K.

U.K. fans of This Is Us also have a couple of choices for how they would like to watch the final season, though it will require a tiny bit of patience. This Is Us season 6 will stream on both Prime Video and Disney Plus in the U.K., but the latest episodes will not appear until two days after it airs in the U.S., so Thursdays starting Jan. 6.

If you’re not signed up for either service, the good news (pricewise) is that both services you cost the same, £7.99. The choice may then come down to personal preference on what Prime Video or Disney Plus offers beyond This Is Us.

How to watch ‘This Is Us’ from anywhere in the world

A number of other countries also offer easy ways to watch This Is Us. Canada broadcasts the show on its network CTV Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT for live viewing as well as an option for on-demand. Australia, meanwhile, is expected to be able to watch This Is Us on Prime Video, though a date is still TBD. But, whether you are any of these countries mentioned or somewhere else entirely, one way anyone can watch This Is Us season 6 online from anywhere is by using a VPN.

A VPN is designed to route network traffic through a specific set of servers in a specific country, allowing viewers to watch content on an encrypted feed over a computer.

We rate ExpressVPN as a reliable VPN service for securing your data and accessing shows and events all around the world. Even better, ExpressVPN offers a 30-day no-quibble, money-back guarantee if you're not happy with the service.