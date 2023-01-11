Fear the Walking Dead season 8: release date, cast, teaser and everything about the final season

The first spinoff of AMC’s wildly popular zombie series The Walking Dead is heading off into that big zombie apocalypse in the sky. Fear the Walking Dead will end with its eighth season.

AMC made the announcement at the 2023 winter Television Critics Association amidst updates about the future of the franchise, including the highly anticipated The Walking Dead: Dead City with Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon with Norman Reedus and the Rick and Michonne Grimes spinoff starring Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira.

Fear the Walking Dead has covered a lot of ground over the past seven seasons, kicking off in the early days of the zombie apocalypse in Los Angeles before moving to the US-Mexico border and eventually to Texas in season 4. Since then, the show has remained in the Southwest but after nuclear bombs detonated at the end of season 6, it’s time for a new location.

Here’s everything we know about Fear the Walking Dead season 8.

The Fear the Walking Dead season 8 premiere will be Sunday, May 14, at 9 pm ET/PT on AMC and AMC Plus.

The final season will consist of 12 episodes divided into two segments. The first half premieres in May while the second half will premiere later this year.

As of this writing, there is no confirmation on where and when the show will air in the UK but we will provide that information as soon as it’s available.

Fear the Walking Dead season 8 cast

Fear the Walking Dead original cast member Kim Dickens (Deadwood) returned to the series at the end of season 7 after her character appeared to die in season 4. Dickens will be back for the final season along with Lennie James (Save Me), an original cast member on The Walking Dead who crossed over to the spinoff series in season 4.

Also continuing the journey in the final season are Colman Domingo (Euphoria), Danay Garcia (Avenge the Crows), Austin Amelio (Holler), Karen David ( When Christmas Was Young ), Christine Evangelista (The Arrangement), Jenna Elfman (Dharma & Greg) and Ruben Bladés (Hands of Stone).

Fear the Walking Dead season 8 plot

AMC provided a description of what’s coming in Fear the Walking Dead season 8:

“The eighth season of Fear begins after the conclusion of Season 7, when Morgan’s (Lennie James) and Madison's (Kim Dickens) hopes to rescue Mo from PADRE did not go as planned. Now, Morgan, Madison and the others they brought to the island are living under PADRE's cynical rule. With our characters demoralized and dejected, the task of reigniting belief in a better world rests with the person Morgan and Madison set out to rescue in the first place -- Morgan's daughter, Mo. Fear the Walking Dead stars James, Dickens, Colman Domingo, Danay Garcia, Austin Amelio, Christine Evangelista, Karen David, Jenna Elfman and Rubén Blades. It is executive produced by Gimple, Showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg, Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, Greg Nicotero, Michael Satrazemis and David Alpert and is produced by AMC Studios.”

Fear the Walking Dead season 8 trailer

A teaser for Fear the Walking Dead season 8 was released during the TCA 2023 winter session. Take a look:

How to watch Fear the Walking Dead season 8

AMC is the home for Fear the Walking Dead and is usually included with a standard cable subscription. If you don’t have cable, you can watch AMC through live TV streaming services like YouTube TV, Fubo TV and Sling TV.

AMC Plus is a standalone service that can be accessed as an add-on channel on Prime Video, Apple TV Plus or Roku. You can also watch on your computer or mobile device. The biggest benefit of an AMC Plus subscription is that you’ll have the ability to watch new episodes up to a week early.