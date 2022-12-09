When Christmas Was Young: release date, cast, plot, trailer and everything we know

Christmas and music go hand in hand, so we’re very excited about When Christmas Was Young, a CBS original Christmas movie featuring all-new music from executive producer Sheryl Crow. It’s one of three original movies that CBS produced this holiday season and it joins an impressive collection of holiday fare on Paramount Plus .

Here’s everything we know about When Christmas Was Young.

When Christmas Was Young premieres globally on Paramount Plus on Sunday, December 18. Viewers in the US can also tune in on CBS at 8:30 pm ET/8 pm PT on CBS.

When Christmas Was Young cast

Karen David and Tyler Hilton headline When Christmas Was Young.

David is a multi-hyphenate talent, equally comfortable acting and singing. She’s known for roles in Fear the Walking Dead, Legacies, Once Upon a Time and Galavant.

Hilton is also an actor and singer/songwriter, and he’s no stranger to holiday movies, having appeared in movies like Christmas on the Bayou and The Christmas Contract. He’s had roles in a number of TV shows but is best known for his role as Chris in One Tree Hill.

Here’s the complete cast of When Christmas Was Young:

Karen David as Melody Douglass

Tyler Hilton as Luke Dawson

Meghan Heffern (Sex/Life) as Emily

Grace Sunar (Snowpiercer) as Bailey

Jordana Largy (A Royal Christmas Match) as Kara

Dhirendra (Sort Of) as Smokey

Jayce Barreiro (Gone Mom) as Brett Mayfield

Jake Foy (A Little Daytime Drama) as Deejay

Image 1 of 4 Karen David and Grace Sunar in When Christmas Was Young (Image credit: Dean Buscher/CBS) Karen David and Tyler Hilton in When Christmas Was Young (Image credit: Dean Buscher/CBS) Karen David and Tyler Hilton in When Christmas Was Young (Image credit: Dean Buscher/CBS) Karen David, Tyler Hilton and Grace Sunar in When Christmas Was Young (Image credit: Dean Buscher/CBS)

When Christmas Was Young plot

Here’s the description of When Christmas Was Young from CBS:

"Award-winning singer-songwriter Sheryl Crow will executive produce and write the title song for When Christmas Was Young, a Nashville music-themed movie from a script by screenwriter and bestselling novelist Robert Tate Miller ('Hope at Christmas,' Forever Christmas).

"The story follows a headstrong music manager in desperate need of a hit song for his last remaining client, who finds himself falling for a gifted singer-songwriter with abandoned dreams of making it big, as he attempts to secure the rights to a Christmas song she wrote years ago. Tom Mazza, David Calvert-Jones and Karen Glass (Everywhere Studios) will executive produce, together with executive producers Shawn Williamson and Jamie Goehring for Lighthouse Pictures.”

When Christmas Was Young trailer

Check out the trailer for When Christmas Was Young below:

How to watch When Christmas Was Young