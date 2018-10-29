What channels are on YouTube TV?

The thing about being the new kid on the streaming block is, well, you're new. And in the case of YouTube TV, that means you might not quite have as many channels as the other services. That's, perhaps, the bad news. The good news, however, is that YouTube TV continues to build out its lineup. And it makes things ridiculously simple. One price ($40), one channel lineup, with a handful of premium add-ons.

So let's just get to it, shall we? These are the channels YouTube TV currently carries in its streaming lineup:

Additionally, YouTube TV has a handful of premium add-ons. Showtime is an extra $11 a month. Another $15 a month will get you Fox Soccer Plus, which includes the UEFA Champions and Europa leagues, FIFA games, the Bundesliga, FA Cup, CONCACAF Champions league, and more. Another $5 a month will get you the Shudder network, which is run by AMC Networks and features content meant to "specifically super-serve fans of all degrees of thrillers, suspense, and horror." And there's also Sundance Now, which features all kinds of indie content.

YouTube says it's still planning on bringing NBA League Pass into the fold.