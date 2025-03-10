You can watch Andor season 1 without a Disney Plus subscription for a limited time

One of the big TV premieres this spring is Andor season 2, the critically-acclaimed and Emmy-nominated Disney Plus original series that premiered back in fall 2022. To get ready for the latest batch of episodes, Disney has a few opportunities for those without a Disney Plus subscription to watch Andor season 1 and play catch up.

From March 10 until April 22, when Andor season 2 premieres, all 12 episodes of Andor season 1 are streaming on Hulu. If you don’t have a Hulu subscription either, you can still sample the series on YouTube, as the site’s Disney Plus channel has a 14-minute recap of the entire season and Andor season 1 episode 1 and Andor season 1 episode 3 available to watch for free (a report from The Wrap said all of the first three episodes would be available on YouTube, but as of publication, Andor season 1 episode 2 was absent from YouTube).

There are more special Andor treats that’ll be available on YouTube that I detail below, but first a quick summary of what Andor is about:

Andor is a prequel series to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, focusing on the character Cassian Andor, played by Diego Luna, following how he became involved in the rising rebellion against the empire. Created by Tony Gilroy, who wrote the screenplay for Rogue One, the series also stars Adria Arjona, Kyle Soller, Stellan Skarsgård, Denise Gough, Genevieve O’Reilly, Faye Marsay, Varada Sethu, Elizabeth Dulau and Fiona Shaw.

In addition to the recap and episodes available, YouTube is also going to host a live re-watch event on Thursday, March 13, at 3 pm ET/noon PT hosted by Gilroy. It will appropriately be titled “Andor season 1 with Tony Gilroy,” will last an hour and feature an unpacking of key scenes, behind-the-scenes info and a fan Q&A. Clips from the show will be available on Disney Plus, Hulu and Star Wars YouTube channels after it ends in case you missed it.

Of course if you catch up with the show and want to watch Andor season 2 — which adds other Rogue One stars Alan Tudyk, Ben Mendelshon and Forest Whitaker — as soon as it premieres, then you will need to subscribe to Disney Plus. The good news is that between now and March 30, there is an enticing Disney Plus deal that will allow you to get a subscription at a discounted price for a limited time.

Andor season 2 premieres on Disney Plus on April 22. Check out the trailer for the new season right here:

