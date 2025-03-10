You can watch Andor season 1 without a Disney Plus subscription for a limited time

By
published

Andor hits Hulu and YouTube ahead of the Andor season 2 premiere.

Diego Luna in Andor
Diego Luna in Andor (Image credit: Walt Disney Studios)

One of the big TV premieres this spring is Andor season 2, the critically-acclaimed and Emmy-nominated Disney Plus original series that premiered back in fall 2022. To get ready for the latest batch of episodes, Disney has a few opportunities for those without a Disney Plus subscription to watch Andor season 1 and play catch up.

From March 10 until April 22, when Andor season 2 premieres, all 12 episodes of Andor season 1 are streaming on Hulu. If you don’t have a Hulu subscription either, you can still sample the series on YouTube, as the site’s Disney Plus channel has a 14-minute recap of the entire season and Andor season 1 episode 1 and Andor season 1 episode 3 available to watch for free (a report from The Wrap said all of the first three episodes would be available on YouTube, but as of publication, Andor season 1 episode 2 was absent from YouTube).

There are more special Andor treats that’ll be available on YouTube that I detail below, but first a quick summary of what Andor is about:

Andor is a prequel series to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, focusing on the character Cassian Andor, played by Diego Luna, following how he became involved in the rising rebellion against the empire. Created by Tony Gilroy, who wrote the screenplay for Rogue One, the series also stars Adria Arjona, Kyle Soller, Stellan Skarsgård, Denise Gough, Genevieve O’Reilly, Faye Marsay, Varada Sethu, Elizabeth Dulau and Fiona Shaw.

In addition to the recap and episodes available, YouTube is also going to host a live re-watch event on Thursday, March 13, at 3 pm ET/noon PT hosted by Gilroy. It will appropriately be titled “Andor season 1 with Tony Gilroy,” will last an hour and feature an unpacking of key scenes, behind-the-scenes info and a fan Q&A. Clips from the show will be available on Disney Plus, Hulu and Star Wars YouTube channels after it ends in case you missed it.

Of course if you catch up with the show and want to watch Andor season 2 — which adds other Rogue One stars Alan Tudyk, Ben Mendelshon and Forest Whitaker — as soon as it premieres, then you will need to subscribe to Disney Plus. The good news is that between now and March 30, there is an enticing Disney Plus deal that will allow you to get a subscription at a discounted price for a limited time.

Andor season 2 premieres on Disney Plus on April 22. Check out the trailer for the new season right here:

Andor | Season 2 Trailer | Streaming April 22 on Disney+ - YouTube Andor | Season 2 Trailer | Streaming April 22 on Disney+ - YouTube
Watch On
CATEGORIES
Michael Balderston
Michael Balderston

Michael Balderston is a DC-based entertainment and assistant managing editor for What to Watch, who has previously written about the TV and movies with TV Technology, Awards Circuit and regional publications. Spending most of his time watching new movies at the theater or classics on TCM, some of Michael's favorite movies include Casablanca, Moulin Rouge!, Silence of the Lambs, Children of Men, One Flew Over the Cuckoos Nest and Star Wars. On the TV side he enjoys Only Murders in the Building, Yellowstone, The Boys, Game of Thrones and is always up for a Seinfeld rerun. Follow on Letterboxd.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about tv shows
Luna (Lisa Yamada) contemplates on The Bold and the Beautiful

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for March 10, 2025: Steffy shuts down Luna's hopes of a relationship with Finn
Ike Barinholtz, Kathryn Hahn, Chase Sui Wonders and Seth Rogen in The Studio

New Apple TV Plus show is being called the 'best new comedy' of the year and I can’t wait to watch it
Luna (Lisa Yamada) contemplates on The Bold and the Beautiful

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for March 10, 2025: Steffy shuts down Luna's hopes of a relationship with Finn
See more latest
Most Popular
Ike Barinholtz, Kathryn Hahn, Chase Sui Wonders and Seth Rogen in The Studio
New Apple TV Plus show is being called the 'best new comedy' of the year and I can’t wait to watch it
UNDER EMBARGO UNTIL 18:00 ON MONDAY 10TH MARCH 2025. New promotional image for Casualty&#039;s 12-parter Internal affairs. It shows Rida front and centre dressed in maroon surgical scrubs with a printed headscarf and holding a pair of surgical forceps, looking serious and at the camera. Behind her are Flynn in blue scrubs and blue gloves and Russell in maroon scrubs with his arms crossed. The backdrop is a blue surgery with bright surgical lights.
Gripping new Casualty trailer reveals a killer crash, a wedding, a pregnancy and an arrest
Tamara Tunie and Clifton Davis as Anita and Vernon Dupree at a wedding in Beyond the Gates
Beyond the Gates spoilers: Vernon plots against his own flesh and blood?
Alexa Havins as Lulu upset in General Hospital
General Hospital spoilers: Lulu’s ultimatum for Brook Lynn backfires in a major way?
Death in Paradise season 14 episode 7 Mervin looks into the distance
Death in Paradise spoilers: New Commissioner to block Mervin mum murder investigation
Ringo Starr performing on stage
Ringo Starr TV concert special airing tonight, March 10, mixes The Beatles and country
The Ten Pound Poms cast assembled for the show&#039;s key art
Ten Pound Poms viewers all have the same complaint about the new series
Jason Thompson and Joshua Morrow as Billy and Nick standing next to each other in The Young and the Restless
The Young and the Restless spoilers: Billy and Nick team up to find a shocking Phyllis and Sharon scene?
Twitter: Breaking The Bird
CNN's new docuseries details the dramatic rise and fall of Twitter tonight
The Last Woman Who Lived Here
New crime thriller The Last Woman Who Lived Here premieres tonight on Lifetime
News
Stay updated by following
What to Watch