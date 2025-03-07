Get Disney Plus and Hulu for just $3 in this deal that comes just in time to stream Moana 2

Pixar's newest hit Moana 2 streams on Disney Plus from Wednesday, March 12, and if you don't currently subscribe, a new limited-time deal will let you get access to it (and also Hulu) for just $2.99.

If you sign up before Sunday, March 30, new (and certain returning) subscribers to Disney Plus can utilize a new Disney Bundle deal price to get it and Hulu for $2.99, instead of $10.99 as it normally costs. You'll pay this price for the first four months of your subscription, before your monthly bill goes up to the full cost (presumably $10.99, unless there's a price change before then).

This is the only tier of the Disney Bundle to see a deal so if you want ESPN Plus or ad-free streaming you'll still have to pay the usual price. But if you do want those perks, I'd recommend putting up with the basic tier for four months and then upgrading once you leave the promotional pricing.

Disney Plus basic with Hulu basic: was $10.99 now $2.99 at Disney+ Price for four months

Get Disney Plus bundled with Hulu for less than $3 per month, for your first four months. That price is saving you $8 per month or $32 overall over the four-month promotion.

That four-month window easily includes Moana 2, so you'll be able to watch that without paying the full price for Disney Plus.

Also coming out in the next few months are the new Star Wars show: Andor season 2, debuting on Tuesday, April 22 and Marvel show Ironheart coming out in June. A new series of Percy Jackson and the Olympians is expected some point soon too, but we don't have a release date just yet.

This deal also includes access to Hulu, which has Good American Family coming in late March and The Handmaid's Tale season 6 in April.

Of course with this deal you can also catch up on the entire library of each streaming service; What to Watch writers are currently enjoying Paradise on Hulu and the new Daredevil: Born Again on Disney Plus.

With price hikes coming to various streaming services around the world, it's always nice to see a deal make things a little cheaper for a while. Unfortunately for international readers, it's a US-only discount, so there's nothing equal in other regions. However we've got a guide to Disney Plus deals which might help you sign up and save in another way.