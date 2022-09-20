Percy Jackson and the Olympians: cast, plot, trailer and everything we know

Fans of the beloved fantasy franchise by author Rick Riordan were elated by the news coming out of Disney’s annual D23 event, where the first look at the much-anticipated Percy Jackson and the Olympians series was revealed.

While the young-adult book series had been previously adapted into two feature films in 2010 and 2013, neither was particularly well-received.

Hopes remain high for the new adaptation — which will stream exclusively on Disney Plus — as the plan is for it to follow a one-book-per-season format. Speaking to The Wrap, Riordan said he hoped this would allow “time to do justice to the entire story,” which the films perhaps hadn’t been able to achieve due to the restricted runtime.

Expectations are undoubtedly high for Percy Jackson’s return to the screen, so here is everything we know about it so far.

Unfortunately, there is no confirmed release date just yet, even though the trailer offered the tantalizing message that it will be "streaming soon." It began shooting in May 2022 and following the D23 expo, some of the stars said that they were roughly halfway through filming (via FlipGeeks).

Given that the show is likely to be quite effects-heavy, we will be waiting a while yet to see the finished product which could be as early as the end of 2023, but more likely early 2024, and it will be available exclusively through Disney Plus.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians cast

The leading trio: Leah Sava Jeffries, Walker Scobell and Aryan Simhadri (Image credit: Disney Plus)

One of the main criticisms of the films was that the cast was too old for the characters they were supposed to be playing. This time, the actors are much closer in age to those depicted in the books, which has given the fans reason to believe that the adaptation will be much more faithful to the source material.

The main trio was announced at D23 and by author Rick Riordan on his personal Twitter and blog. Playing the titular character is Walker Scobell, who will be joined by Leah Sava Jeffries as Annabeth, and Aryan Simhadri as Grover Underwood. Alongside the young newcomers will be Big Little Lies star Virginia Kull, comedian and actor Jason Mantzoukas, and Megan Mullally who played Karen in the sitcom Will & Grace.

While there will be more announcements to come, the cast members confirmed so far have been welcomed by fans and praised by the author who said on his blog, “I promise that they will do you proud!”

What is Percy Jackson and the Olympians about?

While few details are known yet, it is thought that Percy Jackson and the Olympians will closely follow the story in the original book series, focusing on a young boy and his friends as they navigate a world of magic and mythology. In this world, Percy is known as a “half-blood,” so-called because one of his parents is a Greek god and one is human. After he learns he is the son of Poseidon, Percy enters Camp Half-Blood to learn more about his past and future.

Once a fairly ordinary boy, Percy’s world is turned upside down when he discovers more about his ancestry and unlocks the full potential of his power and the responsibilities that go along with it. For Percy and those like him who inherit the godlike powers of their parents, the world is a very different — and often frightening — place, as they’re able to see hidden foes and dangers that most people can’t.

Author Rick Riordan confirmed that each season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians would focus on just one book in the series, meaning that season one will be based on The Lightning Thief — also the source material for the first feature film in 2010. In this novel, Percy and his friends embark on a quest to return a lightning bolt to Zeus, while an evil Titan threatens to stand in their way.

Is there a trailer?

Yes! The trailer for the hotly anticipated series debuted at Disney’s D23 expo, and while it is only a 52-second tease, it offered plenty to be excited about. Showing the characters wearing the orange Camp Half-blood t-shirts, it also gives the first glimpse of what the Camp will look like — a key location for the protagonist as it is where he discovers his powers and meets those like him.

Already reported to be much more faithful to the source material, this is confirmed by the trailer as it has star Walker Scobell as Percy Jackson speaking the very first lines of the novel series, “Look, I didn't want to be a half-blood.” Continuing with the ominous words, “Being a half-blood is dangerous. It's scary. Most of the time it gets you killed... Don't say I didn't warn you,” this teaser trailer is just enough to grab your attention and have you counting down the months until it finally arrives.