Percy Jackson & The Olympians cast: who's who

Percy Jackson & The Olympians, a fresh take on Rick Riordan's much-loved fantasy novels, is now streaming on Disney Plus.

The series introduces us (unsurprisingly) to Percy Jackson, a 12-year-old American boy who discovers he's the son of one of the "Big Three" Greek gods. The show tells the story of the first book in the series, which follows Percy as he grapples with being a young demigod and sees him dispatched on a dangerous quest to retrieve a stolen artifact to prevent an all-out war between the Olympians.

Below, you can find out a little bit more info about the Percy Jackson & The Olympians cast, including who plays each major character, and where you might have seen them before.

Walker Scobell as Percy Jackson

(Image credit: Disney/David Bukach)

Walker Scobell leads the cast as 12-year-old Perseus "Percy" Jackson. Percy is a bit of an outcast at school, at least in part because he keeps seeing creatures from the stories of Greek myths that his mother has passed on. Except, one day, he discovers that those same monsters are very real indeed. Plus, he discovers that he's a descendant of one of the Greek gods, and, as a demi-god, he possesses unique abilities.

Where else have you seen Walker Scobell? Scobell made a big impression opposite Ryan Reynolds in the Netflix Original, The Adam Project, in 2022, and he subsequently starred in the Paramount Plus movie, Secret Headquarters.

Aryan Simhadri as Grover Underwood

(Image credit: Disney/David Bukach)

Aryan Simhadri plays Grover Underwood, Percy's best friend. Whilst they're thick as thieves at school, Percy doesn't know that Grover is secretly a satyr who is disguised by the mist to look like just another school kid.

Where else have you seen Aryan Simhadri? Simhadri has also appeared in Hare$h, Spin, Just Roll with It, Teachers and Trevor: The Musical, and he's lent his voice to The Casagrandes, Mira, Royal Detective, and Adventure Time: Distant Lands, among others.

Leah Jeffries as Annabeth Chase

(Image credit: Disney/David Bukach))

Leah Jeffries rounds out the lead trio as Annabeth Chase, a demi-god descendant of Athena who joins Percy on his quest to retrieve the master bolt.

Where else have you seen Leah Jeffries? Jeffries has also appeared in Something from Tiffany's, Beast, Rel, Faith Under Fire and Empire.

Lance Reddick as Zeus

(Image credit: Disney/David Bukach)

The late Lance Reddick will appear posthumously in the first series of Percy Jackson & The Olympians as Zeus, the King of the Olympian Gods whose thunderbolt is stolen.

Where else have you seen Lance Reddick? Reddick is known for his role as Charon in the John Wick franchise and for playing the respected police officer, Cedric Daniels, in The Wire. You may also know him from Fringe, Resident Evil, Bosch, Oz, and Corporate or for his notable turn as Commander Zavala in the Destiny video games.

Lin-Manuel Miranda as Hermes

(Image credit: Disney/David Bukach)

Lin-Manuel Miranda plays Hermes, the messenger of the Gods who is known to look out for travellers (and thieves!).

Where else have you seen Lin-Manuel Miranda? Miranda is best known for writing and starring in Hamilton, but he's also featured in His Dark Materials, We the People, In the Heights (which he also wrote), DuckTales, Do No Harm, and he penned the soundtracks for both Moana, Vivo and Encanto. He also directed Tick, Tick...Boom!

Toby Stephens as Poseidon

(Image credit: Disney/David Bukach)

Toby Stephens is also part of the Percy Jackson & The Olympians cast. He plays Poseidon, Percy's father; Poseidon needs Percy to go on a quest to retrieve Zeus' stolen lightning bolt to prevent an all-out war between the Gods of Olympus.

Where else have you seen Toby Stephens? Stephens is probably best known for playing Captain Flint in the pirate drama, Black Sails, or for his turn as John Robinson in Netflix's Lost in Space series, but he's also appeared in Six Four, Dodger, Summer of Rockets, Die Another Day, 13 Hours, and Poirot, among others.

Adam Copeland as Ares

(Image credit: Disney/David Bukach)

Actor and professional wrestler Adam Copeland plays Ares, Percy Jackson & The Olympians' incarnation of the Greek god of war.

Where else have you seen Adam Copeland? You may well recognize Adam Copeland from the world of professional wrestling, especially as WWE's Edge. Outside of wrestling, Copeland is probably best known for his role in Vikings or for playing Dwight Hendrickson in Haven.

Jason Mantzoukas as Dionysus

(Image credit: Disney/David Bukach)

Jason Mantzoukas plays Mr. D., aka the god Dionysus, who serves as Camp Director at Camp Half-Blood.

Where else have you seen Jason Mantzoukas? Mantzoukas has had roles in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Twisted Metal, Paper Girls, The Disaster Artist, The Dictator, and The Good Place. He's also voiced characters in Big Mouth, Invincible, HouseBroken, Star Trek: Prodigy, Close Enough, America: The Motion Picture, among other projects.

Jay Duplass as Hades

(Image credit: Disney/David Bukach)

Filmmaker and actor Jay Duplass completes the "Big Three" gods as Hades, King of the Underworld.

Where else have you seen Jay Duplass? Duplass has appeared in Pain Hustlers, Industry, The Chair, Search Party, Transparent The Mindy Project, and Paper Towns. He also created Room 104, Togetherness, Cyrus, and has written and produced numerous other projects.

Virginia Kull as Sally Jackson

(Image credit: Disney/David Bukach)

Virginia Kull is on hand as Percy's loving human mother, Sally Jackson. She made sure to tell him all the stories she could about the Greek gods, and has tried to keep him safe from the magical world.

Where else have you seen Virginia Kull? Kull has starred in Big Little Lies, The Looming Tower, Law & Order: SVU, Shameless, NOS4A2, Mr. Mercedes, Sneaky Pete,Get Shorty, Gracepoint, The Good Wife, and Boardwalk Empire.

Glynn Turman as Chiron/Mr Brunner

(Image credit: Disney/David Bukach )

Glynn Turman plays Chiron, a centaur who helps run day-to-day operations at Camp Half-Blood. Like Grover, he's magically disguised as Mr Brunner, one of Percy's schoolteachers.

Where else have you seen Glynn Turman? Turman has been on our screens for decades; you may know him for roles in The Wire, Gremlins, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Black Cake, Fargo, Mr. Mercedes, How to Get Away with Murder, House of Lies, The Defenders, Resurrection Blvd., Big Apple, A Different World, Murder, She Wrote or even Peyton Place.

Who else is in the Percy Jackson & The Olympians cast?

Timothy Omundson as Hephaestus

Timm Sharp as Gabe Ugliano

Suzanne Cryer as Echidna

Jessica Parker Kennedy as Medusa

Megan Mullally as Alecto/Mrs Dodds

Charlie Bushnell as Luke Castellan

Dio Goodjohn as Clarisse La Rue

Percy Jackson & The Olympians starts streaming on Disney Plus with a two-episode premiere on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.