Secret Headquarters: release date, plot, cast and everything we know

Secret Headquarters arrives on Paramount Plus in the summer, with the new family movie following a child who begins to suspect his father might be a superhero after discovering a headquarters in his basement.

Speaking about adding the film to the Paramount Plus library, Tanya Giles, chief programming officer for Paramount Streaming told Deadline: "We have seen tremendous success with our high-quality kids and family content, and are excited to add this special superhero movie to our growing slate of Paramount Plus original films.

"Secret Headquarters is the perfect action-packed summer film for the whole family, making it a perfect fit for Paramount+ and our mountain of entertainment geared toward the whole household."

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming superhero film...

Secret Headquarters will land on Paramount Plus on August 5, making it the perfect movie to watch over the summer holidays and joins the new movies 2022 line-up.

The film was directed by Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman who are best known for their work on 2010's Catfish and the third and fourth films in the popular Paranormal Activity franchise.

Secret Headquarters plot

According to IMDb, the official plot for the film is: "Young Charlie Kincaid discovers a secret headquarters under his home that seems to belong to a superhero. He shares it with his friends, and they start to believe that his estranged father might have a secret double life."

The film is a mix of action, adventure and sci-fi, and so far most of the plot remains a mystery as we figure out why that headquarters is under his home and who it actually belongs to. Is it his dad or someone else entirely?

Secret Headquarters cast

Owen Wilson leads the cast of Secret Headquarters and is joined by Michael Peña, Jesse Williams, Walker Scobell, Momona Tamada, Keith L. Williams, Abby James Witherspoon and Kezii Curtis.

A full list of character names have not been publicly revealed but we do know that Walker Scobell plays the role of Charlie Kincaid and Owen Wilson plays his father.

Is there a trailer?

Despite the fact the film is available in August, we don't have a trailer yet but we'll let you know if one is released ahead of the launch on Paramount Plus.