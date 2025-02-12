The Handmaid’s Tale season 6: release date, teaser, cast and everything we know about the series

After five seasons of The Handmaid’s Tale, it all comes down to The Handmaid’s Tale season 6.

In the final episodes of the series, viewers will have to watch with bated breath to see if June (Elizabeth Moss) and the rest of the resistance have what it takes to finally topple the oppressive totalitarian state of Gilead. If successful, will June also achieve her goal of a happily ever after with her family?

Here’s everything we know about The Handmaid’s Tale season 6.

The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 premieres with three episodes on April 8 on Hulu. The remaining episodes roll out one at a time in the following weeks with the series finale airing on May 27.

In the UK, episodes are expected to air at some point on Prime Video and Channel 4. As more concrete information about the season 6 UK release plans is announced, we’ll pass along the update.

In the US, The Handmaid’s Tale is a Hulu original series. Those hoping to watch previous and new episodes of the show need a subscription to either Hulu with Live TV , the Disney Plus Bundle or the standalone Hulu service.

The Handmaid's Tale season 6 cast

Yvonne Strahovski in The Handmaid's Tale (Image credit: Hulu)

Elizabeth Moss is once again picking up the mantle of the fierce and courageous June Osborne. The Emmy winner (for The Handmaid’s Tale) has also been in some other legendary dramas, The West Wing and Mad Men. Additionally, Moss has recently appeared in things like Shell, The Veil, Next Goal Wins and Shining Girls. Moss is joined in The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 by:

O.T. Fagbenle (No Good Deed) as Luke

Amanda Brugel (Dark Matter) as Rita

Yvonne Strahovski (Teacup) as Serena

Bradley Whitford (The Madness) as Joseph

Max Minghella (Babylon) as Nick

Ann Dowd (The Friend) as Aunt Lydia

Samira Wiley (Orange Is the New Black) as Moira

Madeline Brewer (Hustlers) as Janine

The Handmaid's Tale season 6 plot

Here’s a synopsis of what you can expect with The Handmaid’s Tale season 6:

"June’s unyielding spirit and determination pull her back into the fight to take down Gilead. Luke and Moira join the resistance. Serena tries to reform Gilead while Commander Lawrence and Aunt Lydia reckon with what they have wrought, and Nick faces challenging tests of character. This final chapter of June’s journey highlights the importance of hope, courage, solidarity and resilience in the pursuit of justice and freedom."

The Handmaid's Tale season 6 trailer

While we are still waiting on a trailer, check out this teaser. June and the resistance are readying for war.