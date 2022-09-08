Babylon: release date, cast and everything we know about the Brad Pitt movie

Director Damien Chazelle told a Hollywood love story with La La Land, now he is going to dive into Hollywood’s history in Babylon along with Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and more.

Hollywood loves to make movies about itself, but Babylon pulls the curtain back on the industry nearly 100 years ago, a period that the movie describes as "an era of unbridled decadence and depravity." Singin’ in the Rain this does not appear to be.

Here is everything we know about Babylon.

Babylon is just sneaking in under the wire to be a new movie for 2022, releasing in limited movie theaters on December 25, then expanding wide on January 6, 2023. That date ensures that the move gets to compete in this year’s Oscars should it have the stuff.

What is the Babylon plot?

We teased it above, but here is the official plot description for Babylon:

"A tale of outsized ambition and outrageous excess, it traces the rise and fall of multiple characters during an era of unbridled decadence and depravity in early Hollywood."

Damien Chazelle wrote the screenplay. In an interview with Vanity Fair (opens in new tab), Chazelle said of the time period the story is set in: "Everything is shifting underneath people’s feet and I became really fascinated by the human cost of disruption at that magnitude, at a time when there was no road map, when everything was just new and wild."

Who is in the Babylon cast?

Some of Hollywood’s biggest stars of today are bringing this tale of 1920s Hollywood to life. The headlining duo of the movie are the Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood co-stars Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie.

Pitt is on board to play Jack Conrad, who the Vanity Fair piece says is inspired by leading men of the era like Clark Gable, Douglas Fairbanks and John Gilbert. Robbie, meanwhile, is playing the aspiring actress Nellie LaRoy, who’s described as an amalgam of Clara Bow, Jeanne Eagels, Joan Crawford and Alma Rubens.

Receiving third billing for Babylon is Diego Calva, whose biggest credits to date include Netflix series Narcos: Mexico and Unstoppable. Calva is playing a character named Manny Torres.

Other big names include Jean Smart (Hacks) as Elinor St. John; Jovan Adepo (Fences) as Sidney Palmer; Li Jun Li (Evil) as Lady Fay Zhu; Lukas Haas (First Man) as George Munn; Tobey Maguire (Spider-Man: No Way Home) as James McKay and Max Minghella (The Handmaid’s Tale) as Irving Thalberg, the only real-life character reportedly in the movie.

Additional cast members whose roles are not confirmed at this time include Olivia Hamilton, P.J. Byrne, Rory Scovel, Katherine Waterston, Flea, Jeff Garlin, Eric Roberts, Ethan Suplee, Samara Weaving and Olivia Wilde.

Take a look at some Babylon pictures right here.

Is there a Babylon trailer?

No trailer for Babylon has been released yet, but we’ll update this page as soon as there is one.

Damien Chazelle movies

Damien Chazelle has established himself as one of the best young directors in movies right now.

His first movie was an indie film called Guy and Madeline on a Park Bench, but he truly broke out with 2014’s Whiplash, which he adapted from his own short movie. He followed that up with La La Land, for which he became the youngest Best Director Oscar winner in history; he was just over 32 at the time. His most recent movie was the Neil Armstrong biopic First Man.

After First Man, Chazelle tried TV, creating and directing a couple of episodes of the Netflix series The Eddy.

Chazelle has also written all of the movies he has directed, but also has a few writing credits on some other movies, including The Last Exorcism Part II and 10 Cloverfield Lane.