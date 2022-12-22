It's time to party like it's 1926, as movie fans can now watch Babylon, the raucous Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie movie that takes place during the early days of Hollywood. One of the final new movies of 2022, can you watch Babylon at home or is it playing exclusively in movie theaters?

Babylon hails from Oscar-winner Damien Chazelle, whose previous movies include La La Land, First Man and Whiplash. The movie has already been nominated for five Golden Globes, including Best Picture — Comedy/Musical, and is expected to be competitive in this year's Oscar race as well.

Want to see what all the fuss is about? Here is how you can watch Babylon right now.

How to watch Babylon in movie theaters

If you want to see Babylon as soon as possible, you have to head to your local movie theater. Starting December 23 in North America, Babylon is playing exclusively in theaters. The movie is slated to be released in the UK on January 20.

To find where and when Babylon is playing near you, you can check your local movie theater's website or Fandango (opens in new tab), which provides information on every location the movie is playing in your area.

If the ticket price has you hesitant about making frequent trips to the movie theater, you'll definitely want to look into movie theater subscription and membership deals. These offerings, provided by many US and UK theater chains, give subscribers free, discounted or monthly allotment of tickets, as well as deals on concessions and other theatergoing fare.

Is Babylon streaming?

As we said, the film is playing exclusively in movie theaters to start, so no, Babylon is not streaming at this time.

No details about Babylon's digital/streaming release have been shared as of yet, but as a Paramount Pictures movie, there’s a good chance that it is going to make its streaming debut on Paramount Plus.

When details on Babylon's eventual digital and streaming release dates are made available, we'll share them here.

What else you need to know about Babylon

The story of Babylon takes place over a handful of years in the late 1920s and early 1930s, depicting Hollywood as it transitioned from the silent era (shown as a free-spirited, almost lawless world) to talking pictures, specifically how that impacted the careers of a few people. The Babylon cast is led by Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Diego Calva, Jean Smart, Tobey Maguire, Lukas Haas, Li Jun Li, Jovan Adepo and more.

What to Watch's Babylon review raves about the movie’s deliriously fun antics, though it is proving to be divisive among critics overall; it currently has a 59% on Rotten Tomatoes (opens in new tab).

The best way to know what Babylon is, though, is to see it for yourself. But to start, check out the trailer to get a taste of what's in store.