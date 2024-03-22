The Veil: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Elisabeth Moss thriller

Elisabeth Moss is one of the most acclaimed actresses of her generation thanks to her roles in Mad Men and The Handmaid's Tale, and now she has a brand new series for TV viewers to enjoy — the FX limited series The Veil, a twist spy thriller from the creator of Peaky Blinders, Steven Knight.

In addition to Moss and Knight, FX has its own long list of impressive credentials. FX has been the home of some of the best shows on TV in recent years, including Shogun, The Bear (though it streams exclusively on Hulu), The Old Man and the American Horror Story franchise. That pedigree should have people excited.

Here is everything you need to know about The Veil

The Veil is set to premiere on Tuesday, April 30, making it another spring TV show to keep an eye out for.

The series is streaming exclusively on Hulu, so a subscription to the service is going to be required to watch the show. The first two episodes are going to be made available immediately, with a new episode then premiering each Tuesday. There are six episodes in total in the limited series.

For those outside of the US interested in watching The Veil, the show will premiere on Disney Plus in the UK and other countries and Star Plus in Latin America at a later date.

The Veil cast

Moss plays MI6 agent Imogene Salter in the series, whose mission involves getting close to a subject to reveal a secret that could put thousands of lives at risk. As we mentioned, Moss is an Emmy-winning actress for her work in The Handmaid's Tale and an Emmy nominee for Mad Men. Among her other roles are Top of the Lake, The Invisible Man, Shining Girls and, most recently, Next Goal Wins.

Joining Moss in the cast are Yumna Marwan (Little Birds), Dali Benssalah (No Time to Die) and Josh Charles (We Own This City).

The Veil plot

Here is the official plot of The Veil:

"FX’s The Veil explores the surprising and fraught relationship between two women who play a deadly game of truth and lies on the road from Istanbul to Paris and London. One woman has a secret, the other a mission to reveal it before thousands of lives are lost. In the shadows, mission controllers at the CIA and French DGSE must put differences aside and work together to avert potential disaster."

The Veil trailer

The official trailer for The Veil is here, promising a twisty, gripping spy thriller. Give it a watch directly below: