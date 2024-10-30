The Madness: release date, teaser, cast and everything we know about the Colman Domingo Netflix series

When a TV pundit witnesses a murder and finds himself at the center of the investigation, he ends up going on the run to clear his name. That's the story behind The Madness, a new thriller coming to Netflix.

Here's everything we know about The Madness.

All eight episodes of The Madness premiere on Netflix on November 28.

As a Netflix original series, The Madness will only be available on the streaming platform. If you want to check it out you must be a Netflix subscriber. Take a look at some of the subscription options available below:

The Madness premise

Here's the official synopsis of The Madness from Netflix:

"Muncie Daniels is a political consultant-turned-TV pundit who may have lost his way in life. While on a work sabbatical in the Poconos to write the great American novel, Muncie finds himself the only witness to the murder of a well-known white supremacist, and now he's being framed for the crime. Muncie is forced to go on the run in a desperate fight to clear his name and unravel a global conspiracy before time runs out. Along the way he'll reconnect with his family, find unlikely allies, and fight against disinformation in a post-truth age. "

The Madness cast

Colman Domingo toplines The Madness as Muncie Daniels. In 2024, Domingo was nominated for an Academy Award and a BAFTA for his role in the Netflix film Rustin. He took home an Emmy in 2022 for his role in Euphoria and he also received a Tony nomination in 2023 as a producer of the Pulitzer-Prize-winning play, Fat Ham. The multihyphenate has been busy in the past handful of years with appearances in critically acclaimed movies like The Color Purple, Sing Sing, Candyman, Zola and Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.

Rounding out the cast are Marsha Stephanie Blake (Orange is the New Black) as Elena Daniels, Gabrielle Graham (In the Shadow of the Moon) as Kallie, John Ortiz (Silver Linings Playbook) as Franco Quinones, Tamsin Topolski (What You Wish For) as Lucie Snipes and TJ Mixson (Reasonable Doubt) as Demetrius.

Additionally, several guest stars have been announced including Deon Cole (Black-ish), Hamish Allan-Headley (Mayor of Kingstown), Ennis Esmer (Blindspot), Allison Wright, Bradley Whitford (The West Wing) and Stephen McKinley Henderson (Fences).

The Madness trailer

We're still waiting for the official trailer for The Madness, but you can check out a teaser for the new series below.