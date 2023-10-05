One Piece showrunner teases what's to come in season 2

One Piece co-showrunner Matt Owens has just shared a big progress update about One Piece season 2.

Netflix's latest anime and manga adaptation has continued to be a big success for the streamer, so it was no surprise that the show was renewed for another season. Thanks to a recent interview with Deadline, we've learned an awful lot about what's to come for Luffy and the rest of the Straw Hats when One Piece returns.

"Season 1 ends with Luffy gaining notoriety", Owens teased. "And while it’s something that he wants — he wants to be taken seriously as a pirate in this world — as Nami and Zoro say, this is putting a target on your back. A lot of people are going to know you and know your face. And so that tag at the end is really reinforcing that idea that there are people who now know of Luffy’s existence, and they’re going to try to put a stop to him."

Owens also addressed the possibility of bringing Jamie Lee Curtis on board. Curtis had previously confirmed she planned to 'lobby' for the role of Doctor Kureha in the show. From the sounds of things, the role is all but guaranteed (pending the end of the SAG-AFTRA strike), said 'at this point we're writing for her'.

"We have opportunities to stunt cast some roles, some roles that are very important, and it came out that Jamie Lee Curtis is a One Piece fan", he said. "As soon as she said that, we were like, okay, we have to try and get her on the show. What can we do? And Doctor Kureha, very luckily, is a character who is coming up in our story, and is someone who is perfect for Jamie Lee Curtis.

"So we tried to start manifesting this dream of ours. After she won her Oscar, the writers room sent her a figure of Doctor Kureha with a nice note that said, “Congratulations on your statue, here’s another one to put next to it. Hope to speak to you soon.”

"When she reposted that, it got a lot of fan interest, and I commented on it. We’re trying to manifest it. Yes, as of right now, SAG is still striking so there have not been real conversations. But as soon as there can be, I’m ready. I will take her out to dinner, we’ll talk about it. We’ll do all of it because at this point we’re writing for her — we really, really want her to come and play with us in Season 2", he added.

One Piece season 2 does not have a release date at the time of writing, but you can catch up with the Straw Hats' adventures so far by streaming the first season on Netflix.