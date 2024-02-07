Dark Matter release date, plot, cast and everything we know

Joining the fantastic line-up of science fiction content on Apple TV Plus is a new multiverse thriller called Dark Matter, which combines complex science with nuanced character drama.

Announced in early February as part of Apple's upcoming TV slate, Dark Matter joins the likes of Manhunt, Sugar and Franklin as one of the anticipated new shows hitting the streamer in the first half of 2024.

Based on true quantum science in a way that'll please physics fans, and more specifically a book about them released in 2016, Dark Matter seems like a twisty thriller that'll make you think for its entire nine-episode run.

Intrigued? Here's what you need to know about Dark Matter.

The first two episodes of Dark Matter will land on Apple TV Plus on Wednesday, May 8, and then new ones will air weekly from then. There are nine episodes in total, so you'll be able to stream them all from Wednesday, June 26 when the finale arrives.

As an original production for Apple, Dark Matter will debut on Apple TV Plus, so you'll need to be subscribed to the streamer (or using an Apple TV Plus free trial) to watch it.

Dark Matter trailer

While a full trailer for Dark Matter hasn't been released yet, some footage has. In early February, Apple shared a first-look trailer featuring many of its upcoming shows, and a small segment was given over to the show.

You can see it below, with Dark Matter's section beginning at 1:04. When a full trailer comes out, we'll share that below.

Dark Matter cast

The main character in Dark Matter is Jason Dessen, a physicist professor who has a family in Chicago. He's played by Australian actor Joel Edgerton who's been in loads. You may recognize him from The Great Gatsby, the prequel trilogy of Star Wars, The Stranger or Master Gardener more recently.

Joining Edgerton are Jennifer Connelly (Requiem for a Dream, Top Gun: Maverick), Alice Braga (I Am Legend, A Murder at the End of the World) and Jimmi Simpson (Westworld TV show, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia). Their roles are, for now, unspecified, though first-look images suggest that Connelly's character will be romantically close to Edgerton's, so she could be his wife or a temptress in this new world.

Dark Matter plot

(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Jason Dessen is a normal family man, until he's kidnapped from the streets of Chicago. Upon awakening, he discovers that he's been taken into an alternative version of his own life, based on decisions he made in the past.

Along with some help, Jason tries to escape back to his own reality, but his journey takes him across many other alternative versions of his life which have all been created from his own past decisions. To get back to his wife and family, Jason will need to face his past and survive in the changing worlds.

As that plot description suggests, this story is based on the many-worlds theory of quantum mechanics, which suggests that every time you make a certain decision in life, another alternate reality is created in which you picked the other path.

Dark Matter book

The TV show Dark Matter is based on the 2016 novel of the same name by Blake Crouch, with the author also serving as showrunner and one of the writers.

The Dark Matter book was hailed as an exciting sci-fi action thriller, which makes it perfectly poised for the screen.

If you're the kind of person who likes to read a book before you watch the show, you'll be happy to know that it's still very easy to find. In fact, here's a link to the book on Amazon: