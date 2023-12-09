Constellation: release date, cast, plot, trailer and everything you need to know

Constellation on Apple TV Plus is a space-based twisty thriller series. It stars The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo’s Noomi Rapace as Jo, an astronaut who returns to Earth after a disaster in space only to find her life isn’t exactly how she left it. She’s left with no choice but to expose the hidden history of space travel and try to get back all she’s lost. The details of the show are being kept tightly under wraps but we do know that Breaking Bad’s Jonathan Banks plays a character called Henry.

Jonathan Banks as Henry in Constellation. (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Constellation is an eight-part thriller series that premieres worldwide on Apple TV Plus on February 21 2024. The series launches with the first three episodes, then runs weekly until March 27 2024.

Is there a trailer for Constellation?

So far there's just a first look teaser trailer which isn't much to go on (see below). We'll post the full Constellation trailer from Apple TV+ when it arrives.

Constellation plot

Constellation follows Jo (Noomi Rapace), an astronaut who survives a space disaster and returns home to Earth. But, back home, some key pieces of her life are missing and Jo needs to get to the bottom of the conspiracy she’s been caught up in.

Constellation cast — Noomi Rapace as Jo

Noomi Rapace stars as astronaut Jo. She played Lisbeth in The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo and its sequel movies. She’s also starred in the series Django, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan and the films Prometheus, Assassin Club, The Secrets We Keep and Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows.

Noomi Rapace as Elizabeth in Django. (Image credit: Cos Aelenei)

Who else is starring in Constellation?

Constellation also stars Jonathan Banks as Henry, plus James D’Arcy, Michel Diercks, Lenn Kudrjawizki, Barbara Sukowa and Sandra Teles. We'll add more about their characters soon.