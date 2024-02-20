How to watch Constellation: stream the new psychological sci-fi thriller online

What if Lost took place in space? That's what Constellation feels like, because the new sci-fi psychological show sets up a big mystery and makes you want to keep watching more.

This new thriller, which debuts on Wednesday, February 21, stars Noomi Rapace as an astronaut aboard the International Space Station. When a strange quantum physics experiment goes wrong, the station is jeopardized... but when she finally makes it home, she finds that subtle details in the world have been strangely changed.

So is it a psychological thriller, with the pressures of space trauma getting to our astronaut? Or is something actually amiss? You'll have to watch the show to find out!

Here's how to watch Constellation, so you can follow along with this new mystery show.

How to watch Constellation

As with many of the best new sci-fi shows on screens recently, Constellation is an Apple TV Plus original production, so you'll have to subscribe to Apple's television streaming service.

Apple TV Plus costs $9.99 / £8.99 per month for a subscription, and unlike some other streaming services it doesn't offer an annual equivalent. Make sure not to sign up for the MLS plan as that doesn't include TV shows.

The first three episodes of Constellation will release on Wednesday, February 21, with the five remaining episodes releasing weekly from then. Here's when each episode will release:

The Wounded Angel — Wednesday, February 21

Live and Let Die — Wednesday, February 21

Somewhere in Space Hangs My Heart — Wednesday, February 21

The Left Hand of God — Wednesday, February 28

Five Miles Out, the Sound Is Clearest — Wednesday, March 6

Paul Is Dead — Wednesday, March 13

Through the Looking Glass — Wednesday, March 20

These Fragments I Have Shored Against My Ruin — Wednesday, March 27

How to watch Constellation for free

If you've never used Apple TV Plus before (or in some cases even if you have), there may be a way to watch many Apple shows including Constellation for free.

That's by using Apple TV Plus free trials. These are one-week to one-year trial plans that let you test out the streaming service without paying, so you can see whether it's right for you or not. Maybe you can test out the first few episodes of Constellation to see if it grips you enough.