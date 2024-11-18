No Good Deed: release date, trailer, cast, plot and everything we know

No Good Deed is a dark comedy that promises to have you on the edge of your seat when it arrives on Netflix.

From Dead To Me showrunner Liz Feldman, No Good Deed stars Lisa Kudrow and Ray Romano as empty-nesters Lydia and Paul, a couple who find selling their picturesque LA family home soon opens up painful family secrets - but can they hide them from the prying eyes of cutthroat buyers who are battling it out to get their hands on their 1920s Spanish-style villa?

“We meet the Morgan family at a little bit of a crossroads — it’s a really interesting time in their lives,” Liz Feldman says. “We know they’re about to go through some major changes. They know they’re about to go through some major changes in their [lives]. But they have no idea how major.”

Here is everything we know about No Good Deed...

No Good Deed is released worldwide on Netflix on Thursday, December 12.

There will be eight episodes which will each be half an hour long.

No Good Deed plot

When Lydia (Lisa Kudrow) and Paul (Ray Romano) decide to move on from their empty nest to forge a new life, they list their gorgeous 1920s Spanish-style villa located in one the most desirable neighborhoods in Los Angeles — and the real estate frenzy begins.

Multiple families all race to buy what they believe to be their dream house, convinced it will fix all of their very different problems. But as Lydia and Paul know all too well, sometimes the home of your dreams can be a true nightmare.

As they struggle to hide the dark and dangerous secrets that linger inside their longtime home, Paul and Lydia begin to realize that the only way they'll escape the past is to finally face it.

No Good Deed cast

Ray Romano as Paul Morgan

Ray Romano plays Paul, a stressed-out and flat-broke contractor desperate to retire, pay off his debts, and escape LA. He thinks selling his beautiful Los Feliz home is the solution to all the problems facing him and his wife, Lydia, but his past mistakes continue to haunt him.

Lisa Kudrow as Lydia Morgan

Lisa Kudrow plays Paul’s wife, Lydia, a talented (and high-strung) former concert pianist. Lydia is devoted to Paul, and she’s a loving, if flawed, mother. She is distraught by the idea of selling their Los Feliz home, a place filled with happy memories and dark secrets.

Linda Cardellini as Margo Starling

Dead to Me star Linda Cardellini plays Margo, a perfectly coiffed status seeker with buried secrets. Margo knows how to get what she wants –– and what she wants is the in-demand Morgan house so she can flip it for profit with her lover, a high-end developer.

Luke Wilson as JD Campbell

Luke Wilson plays JD, a depressed, out-of-work soap opera star desperate to land his next job. JD is looking to downsize from his modern McMansion while still maintaining both his lavish lifestyle and marriage to a demanding wife.

Denis Leary as Mikey

Denis Leary plays Mikey, an intense ex-con whose debts have driven him to desperate measures. He finds himself in a dark hole after a terrible accident derailed his sobriety and pulled him away from his family.

Teyonah Parris as Carla and O-T Fagbenle as Dennis

Teyonah Parris plays Carla, a high-achieving and somewhat sardonic architect and expectant mother. She and her new husband are on the hunt for the perfect home for their expanding family and fall hard for the Morgan house, but the impending financial stress reveals some cracks in their new marriage.

O-T Fagbenle plays Carla’s husband, Dennis. A tirelessly upbeat, deeply anxious, and overly appeasing struggling writer, Dennis is in the market for a new family home for Carla and their forthcoming baby. He’s eager to play the role of supportive husband and father, but he’s caught in the middle of a tense relationship between his new wife and his overly enmeshed mother.

Abbi Jacobson as Leslie Fisher and Poppy Liu as Sarah

Abbi Jacobson plays Leslie, a clever, curious woman thrilled to discover that the Los Feliz home she and her wife have long admired from afar has finally come on the market.



Poppy Liu plays Sarah, Leslie’s soulful and grounded wife, who serves as a much-needed moral compass to her partner but has some secrets of her own. She’s intrigued when the Morgan house listing appears but has some deep reservations.

Matt Rogers as Greg

Matt Rogers plays Greg, the charming and slightly smug realtor handling the sale of the Morgan home. He’s acutely aware of the gem he has on his hands and knows how to keep prospective buyers interested in this sought-after piece of real estate.

Also starring in No Good Deed are...

Anna Maria Horsford (Pose, B Positive, Friday) as Dennis’ mother, Denise, The L Word’s Kate Moennig as the beautiful, sharp, and aloof Gwen, a high-end developer and Margo’s potential business partner. Linda Lavin (Being the Ricardos, Naked Singularity, Alice) plays Phyllis, Paul and Lydia’s overly involved neighbor, and finally, Wyatt Aubrey plays Paul and Lydia’s teenage son Jacob, who’s dealing with some difficulties navigating adolescence.

Is there a trailer for No Good Deed?

Yes! The trailer shows the drama unfolding as the sale of the Morgans' house gets underway. But soon you'll notice not everything is as it seems when shadowy figures start skulking around in the dark, someone gets cuffed by the police, and there are many mysterious threats... what secret are Lydia and Paul hiding?

No Good Deed | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Behind the scenes and more about No Good Deed

Liz Feldman also serves as the series’ executive producer, alongside her Dead to Me collaborator Silver Tree — who directs No Good Deed’s pilot and additional episodes — and Christie Smith. Will Ferrell and Jessica Elbaum are also executive producers.