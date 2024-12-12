No Good Deed episode 2 recap: Paul's grim past comes back to haunt him

No Good Deed is a dark comedy starring Lisa Kudrow and Ray Romano as empty-nesters Lydia and Paul Morgan, a couple who are selling their picturesque LA family home.

However the house sale soon opens up painful family secrets - but can they hide them from the prying eyes of the cutthroat buyers battling it out to get their hands on their 1920s Spanish-style villa?

Here is everything that happened in No Good Deed episode 2...

The second episode opens with a flashback to when Lydia and Paul's son, Jacob, was still alive. As Lydia and Paul are arguing in their living room about the fact some neighbors got broken into and so Lydia wants a gun in the house as protection, Jacob is seen sneaking in late at night and Paul is cross when he sees him, asking where he has been and telling him he is grounded.

The episode then returns to the present day when Lydia is trying to tell Paul about the flickering lights being a sign from Jacob, but he isn't taken in by it all and she's annoyed. But he is soon speechless when she tells him she has the $80,000 for Mike... and he is horrified when she reveals that she sold her beloved antique piano to raise the cash. But it isn't the piano that Paul is worried about, it is the fact he had hidden the gun in there and now that is gone too. Lydia is shocked that he even still had the gun, and he says he couldn't get rid of it becasue it was 'evidence'.

Lydia starts talking about how she doesn't want to move now that Jacob is 'in the house' and Paul tells her they have to leave for both of their sakes.

Lesley and Sarah are keen to buy the Morgan's house. (Image credit: Netflix)

Margo and Gwen are in bed together as they talk about the Morgans' house, which Margo is trying to get Gwen to invest in. She says they don't want to sell to a developer and so there is nothing she can do. Gwen then mentions that she is going to Vegas in a few days and Margot wants to go with her, and we get the impression that Margot is more into their relationship than Gwen is. While Gwen is in the bathroom, Margo turns on tracking on her phone.

Paul goes to see the collector who bought the piano and pretends that he wants to say goodbye to it, when really he is just trying to get his gun back, but the collector is one step ahead of him and has already found it. The collector asks Paul if he has ever killed a man and he looks uncomfortable but says no, but the collector starts talking about the war before Paul cuts through and asks if he is going to give his gun back, which he agrees to do for a substantial donation to charity.

Back at the house Lesley and Sarah have come to take a second look and Lesley is shocked to see that the piano has gone... having seen Paul hide the gun in it the night before when she was hiding in the garden. The couple look around the house and Lesley, who has been desperate to get into Jacob's room since she saw it was locked at the open house, goes in and finds Lydia napping on the bed. They apologize and have an awkward conversation about Jacob, who Lesley and Sarah assume is at college.

Lesley and Sarah meet Lydia. (Image credit: Netflix)

Gwen is having a meeting with her business partners Brad and Doug when Margo turns up unexpectedly and introduces herself. Gwen isn't happy to see her and tells her she doesn't want to go into business with her.

Paul meets with Mikey and gives him the money, but he isn't happy to see there is some missing, which is the cash Paul had to give the piano collector to get his gun back. When Mikey tells him he is the one who makes the demands and shoves him up against the wall., Paul pulls out the gun. Mikey recognizes it instantly and says he told him to get rid of it. A man walks into the restaurant bathroom they are talking in and sees the gun, while Mikey runs away and Paul makes a hasty exit. As he leaves he walks past Margo and Gwen kissing in the restaurant and Margo panics that he might have seen them. Gwen breaks up with Margo and as revenge, Margo tells Gwen's business partners about a deal in Vegas she is doing without them.

At the house, Lydia is talking to Sarah who sees a ladybug and thinks it is a sign from her grandma who loved them. Lydia says she also gets signs from her son and that he isn't at college and Sarah realizes he has died. They talk about kids and while Lyida says raising her children was the happiest part of her life, Sarah admits that she and Lesley have been through IVF but now Lesley wants to stop trying for a baby and doesn't know that Sarah, who is a doctor, is secretly injecting herself with hormones. Lydia offers Sarah some advice and tells her not to have secrets from her wife... just as Lesley comes in and asks why they removed a kitchen door three years ago. Sarah shuts her down and tells Lydia that her wife is a lawyer and can't leave any stone unturned, which leaves Lydia spooked.

Paul is on his way home and the gun falls out of his glove compartment so he pulls over and puts it back in, but before he can leave JD asks him for help as his house alarm is going off. Paul manages to fix JD's alarm and they get talking about the house sale. JD is surprised when Paul mentions that Margo was at the open house and learns that Lydia doesn't like Margo. JD talks about their break-in a few years back and how he had a $50,000 watch stolen, but then apologizes for talking about losing money then Paul lost his son.

Meanwhile, Paul and Lydia's neighbor, Phyllis, come to the house and asks Lydia why she hasn't replied to her email about the intruder they had in the garden the night before. Lydia says she sends a lot of emails and she's not read it yet, and Phyllis tells her to check her AOL. That evening Lydia checks her emails and sees Phyllis has attached a photo and it is of Lesley in their garden.

Margo thinks that Paul has seen her with Gwen. (Image credit: Netflix)

At Lesley and Sarah's house, we see Sarah tell her wife that Lydia's son isn't at college and died. Lesley Googles how he died and a news report says it happened in a robbery gone wrong. Meanwhile, Sarah is taking a pregnancy test in the bathroom and comes out to tell Lesley that she is pregnant.

Over at JD and Margo's house, he asks her why she lied to him, and she thinks he is talking about her affair with Gwen and spills the beans, not realizing that JD was talking about her going to the open house in secret. He is devastated that she has cheated and their marriage hangs by a thread.

Meanwhile, Paul gets home to find a blackmail letter on the doormat from Mikey demanding another $80,000 along with a photo of bloodied clothes and gloves. Lydia is asleep on the sofa and Paul sneaks into Jacob's room, where he opens a secret door behind a bookcase. Inside is a room where Paul has a pillowcase of jewelry hidden, including JD's watch he had stolen in the robbery. In a flashback we see Paul with the pillowcase of jewelry outside the house - is he the one who broke into JD's house?

All episodes of No Good Deed are now available to stream worldwide on Netflix.