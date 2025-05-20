Now that Andor season 2 is over, it's time to revisit its star's underrated previous show with 91% on Rotten Tomatoes

Star Wars prequel TV show Andor season 2 has proven itself one of 2025's biggest hits, with fans and non-fans alike glued to their screens each week to see the series, which has 97% on Rotten Tomatoes.

That's no longer the case though because Andor season 2 has wrapped and this is the last season of the show, so it's over for good. After one movie and 24 episodes, the story of Cassian Andor is completely finished, and Tuesday, May 20 comes without the regular episode drop we've come to expect.

Fans of Andor or its lead star don't need to stop watching TV though, because the absence of new episodes of the show this week give us a great opportunity to revisit the lead actor's last starring role.

Between the first and second series of Andor, lead actor Diego Luna starred in a very different kind of show, one which gives him an opportunity to play a very different role than the sci-fi rebel icon you may know him as.

This show is called La Máquina, and it came out in October 2024. It's on Hulu in the US but Disney Plus everywhere else, so most Andor fans internationally can watch it with the same subscription. (Here's how to watch La Máquina).

La Máquina | Tráiler oficial | Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

La Máquina is about a former star boxer who's given one more shot at a title... except a criminal syndicate decides to set up a fixing ring around his fight which he wants nothing to do with.

The boxer is played by Gael García Bernal and Luna plays his wily manager, who sets up his rematch and also acts as his chief companion through the story. While Luna isn't the lead actor, he's the most prominent supporting one.

While La Máquina is a dramatic show, it also has a lot of comedy, all of it coming from Luna. His manager is hilariously eccentric in a way that beautifully counterpoints the lead actor. It's a very different kind of performance to Andor from Luna as a great showcase for his range.

Also rounding out the cast is Eiza González whom sci-fi TV show fans will recognize from 3 Body Problem, and she plays the ex-wife of the boxer.

There are only 6 episodes of La Máquina so it won't be quite the time commitment that Andor was. And it'll give you something to enjoy while you wait for the star's next show (Luna doesn't have anything "Upcoming" according to IMDB at the time of writing, so you might be waiting a while).