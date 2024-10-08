How to watch La Máquina: stream the boxing comedy-drama online

Sports fans and comedy fans alike are abuzz about La Máquina, a new Mexican comedy-drama about a boxer and his manager which releases on Wednesday, October 9.

Starring Diego Luna and Gael García Bernal, the show is about a past-his-prime legendary boxer who loses a big match. His crafty manager sets up a rematch, but in doing so he somehow makes a deal with criminals in the sport's underworld that want to control the boxer.

La Máquina is part crime thriller, part sports drama and part comedy, and if you're interested, here's how to watch it.

How to watch La Máquina in the US

In the US, you'll be able to watch La Máquina on the streaming service Hulu, with the show marking the platform's first Spanish-language Original.

All six episodes will be available to watch on Hulu from Wednesday, October 9. It doesn't look like the show will be available to watch via cable.

Hulu costs $7.99 for its ad-enabled tier and $17.99 for its ad-free one, with those prices increasing by $2 and $1 respectively from Thursday, October 17.

You can also sign up to Hulu via the Disney Bundle, which also gets you Disney Plus for a reduced overall cost, or via Hulu with Live TV which is a platform for streaming cable over the internet that also gets you access to Hulu and Disney Plus.

How to watch La Máquina in the UK

In the UK, La Máquina will air on the streaming service Disney Plus, which often ends up being the streaming home of Hulu shows.

As in Hulu, all six episodes of the series will be available to stream on Disney Plus on the same day; Wednesday, October 9.

Disney Plus costs £4.99 for its cheapest ad-supported plan (which doesn't have an annual equivalent). To get rid of ads you can pay for the £7.99 monthly or £79.99 yearly plan, and there's also one that's £3/£30 more called the Premium plan but this just adds 4K and Dolby Atmos streaming.

How to watch La Máquina everywhere else

In most countries outside of the US, La Máquina will stream on Disney Plus (well, most countries in which the streamer is available).

This is because the show was made by Searchlight Pictures, owned by Disney, and so Disney Plus will be its natural streaming home.

If the show isn't airing on Disney Plus in your country, it's probably because the show isn't releasing at all... or it could be coming later.