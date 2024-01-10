3 Body Problem: release date, trailer, cast, plot and everything we know

3-Body Problem is an epic new science fiction drama coming to Netflix very soon, and we've just been given our biggest look at the show to date in a brand new trailer!

The award-winning creators behind Game of Thrones (David Benioff and D.B. Weiss) are following up the fantasy phenomenon with an adaptation of Cixin Liu's celebrated novel, The Three-Body Problem. Benioff and Weiss have teamed with Emmy-nominated writer and producer, Alexander Woo (True Blood) to bring this mind-boggling story to life.

Here's what we know about 3 Body Problem right now, including the cast, release date, and all the latest gossip

The 3 Body Problem release date has changed again. You can look forward to streaming 3 Body Problem from Thursday, March 21, 2024, exclusively on Netflix.

There is more to this world than meets the eye. 3 BODY PROBLEM, a genre-bending mystery series based on the internationally best selling book series, is coming to Netflix in 2024 #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/HfgUTvkHqQNovember 10, 2023 See more

How many episodes of 3 Body Problem are there?

Netflix's 3 Body Problem will be eight episodes long.

3 Body Problem cast

Being a story that spans continents and timelines, 3 Body Problem features a diverse, international cast of stars. The confirmed list includes:

3 Body Problem plot

Netflix has produced a handy summary of the 3 Body Problem plot, one which still preserves the mystery of what's to come.

"The story begins in 1960s China, when a young woman makes a fateful decision that reverberates across space and time into the present day. When the laws of nature inexplicably unravel, a tight-knit group of brilliant scientists must join forces with an unflinching detective to stop humanity's greatest threat. 3 Body Problem is an epic story that redefines sci-fi drama with its layered mysteries and story of human connection".

You might notice that the show has made some creative changes to the original story, including switching up characters and some locations from the books. Those changes include making some changes to the timeline of the story, some additions, and switching the story primarily over to being based in the UK. However, a Tudum has explained that the three creators got Cixin Liu's blessing when it came to adapting his work.

Is there a trailer?

The official 3 Body Problem trailer arrived in early January. Beginning with the tease that someone (or something) is targeting and killing scientists, it sees our cast banding together to try and find out what's coming for them, and scrambling to see if there's a way to stop them. Check it out below:

As part of Netflix's 2023 Geeked Week promotion, we were treated to a clip from the series.

The clip begins with a sizzle reel of everything to come, before settling on an exchange between Jack Rooney (John Bradley) and Jin Cheng (Jess Hong). being shown what appears to be a virtual reality helmet by

Our first teaser for 3 Body Problem came in June 2023. Check it out here: