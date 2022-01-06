‘Moonfall’: Release date, trailer and everything we know about the Halle Berry disaster movie

Hollywood’s current king of disaster movies, Roland Emmerich, has brought the Earth to near destruction a number of times before and he’ll do so again with his latest film, Moonfall. As you may be able to infer from the title, the world-ending threat in Moonfall is our celestial neighbor the moon.

Moonfall is one of the early tentpole attractions of 2022 movies, with an all-star cast and a premise that just begs for a big screen to watch it. Here is everything we know about Moonfall.

Moonfall will be crashing into movie theaters on Feb. 4 worldwide. The movie will be getting an exclusive run in theaters before it makes its way to digital/streaming at an as yet to be determined date.

In addition to Moonfall, the Feb. 4 weekend will also see the release of Jackass Forever and the romantic comedy Book of Love.

‘Moonfall’ plot

The basics of the Moonfall plot is that the moon is crashing into the Earth and a group of scientists are tasked with preventing it. But of course there will be a bit more to it than that, so here is the movie’s official synopsis to get a better sense of what’s in store:

“A mysterious force knocks the moon from its orbit around Earth and sends it hurtling on a collision course with life as we know it. With mere weeks before impact and the world on the brink of annihilation, NASA executive and former astronaut Jo Fowler is convinced she has the key to saving us all — but only one astronaut from her past, Brian Harper, and conspiracy theorist K.C. Houseman believe her. The unlikely heroes will mount an impossible last-ditch mission into space only to find out that our moon is not what we think it is.”

‘Moonfall’ cast

Halle Berry and Patrick Wilson in 'Moonfall' (Image credit: Lionsgate)

Moonfall has brought together a solid case to try and save the Earth, led by Halle Berry as Jo Fowler. Berry is of course an Oscar-winning actress known for her roles in X-Men, Die Another Day, John Wick: Chapter 3 and Monster’s Ball (for which she won her Oscar). Her most recent credit before Moonfall was the Netflix film Bruised, which in addition to starring in she directed.

Joining Berry’s Jo Fowler on the mission are Patrick Wilson (Aquaman, The Conjuring) as Brian Harper and John Bradley (Game of Thrones) as K.C. Houseman. This will be the first of two films that Wilson and Bradley will have in 2022; Bradley almost immediately has the romantic comedy Marry Me coming out after this, while Wilson is set to reprise his role as King Orm in December’s Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

Two other big names that are part of the Moonfall cast are Michael Peña (Ant-Man, End of Watch) as Tom Lopez and Donald Sutherland (MASH, The Hunger Games) as a character named Holdenfield.

Additional cast members include Charlie Plummer as Sonny Harper, Kelly Yu as Michelle, Eme Ikwuakor as Doug Davidson and Carolina Bartczak as Brenda Lopez.

‘Moonfall’ director Roland Emmerich

Roland Emmerich has made big-budget movies like Moonfall his specialty. His resume includes directing Stargate, Independence Day, Godzilla (1998), The Patriot, The Day After Tomorrow, 10,000 B.C., 2012, White House Down, Midway and Independence Day: Resurgence.

In addition to directing Moonfall, he co-wrote the script with Spenser Cohen and Harold Kloser and also serves as a producer.

‘Moonfall’ trailer

There have been a pair of trailers for Moonfall released so far, each highlighting the cinematic destruction that Roland Emmerich is known for. Watch both trailer directly below: