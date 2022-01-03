‘Jackass Forever’: Release date, trailer and everything we know about the movie

More than 20 years ago, a group of friends and filmmakers decided it would be fun to film themselves doing outrageous (and often dangerous) stunts, and thus MTV’s Jackass was born. Premiering in 2000 and starring Johnny Knoxville, Chris Pontius, Dave England, Ehren McGhehey, Jason “Wee Man” Acuña, Steve-O and a number of others, the show ran for three seasons but also made three movies. Well, the Jackass boys are back with another big screen outing, Jackass Forever.

More than 11 years after they released Jackass 3D, Jackass Forever brings back many of the main group of performers as well as some new faces to once again put their bodies on the line for making audiences (and themselves) laugh.

Here is everything we know about Jackass Forever.

Jackass Forever is set to be released in theaters on Feb. 4. That’s the simple answer to this question. However, it has been a journey for Jackass Forever to finally make its way to moviegoers.

Paramount Pictures had initially planned to release Jackass Forever in March 2021, but a little less than a year before its release it was pushed to July 2021 . It would be pushed two more times, first to September 2021 and then again to October 2021 . The final (presumably) move for Jackass Forever was announced in September 2021, giving it its current Feb. 4, 2022, release date. Fittingly, star Johnny Knoxville announced the date change with a stunt via his Instagram.

The delays were due to the COVID pandemic, like many movies before Jackass Forever. Some may question why Jackass Forever wasn’t just released on streaming rather than delay the movie multiple times? Even 20 years after, the franchise still has a devoted group of fans and the previous films have done well at the box office (Jackass 3D made $171 million in the U.S.).

A streaming release of Jackass Forever should be presumed, in all likelihood on Paramount Plus first, though a date is still to be determined.

‘Jackass Forever’ cast

Many of the original crew from Jackass are back for this movie, including Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Wee Man, Preston Lacy, Dave England and Ehren McGhehey. But there are also a few new cast members and guest stars that will get in on the action, including Eric André, Machine Gun Kelly, Rob Dyrdek, Tory Belleci, Tony Hawk, Tyler the Creator, Rachel Wolfson and Chris Raab.

Knoxville, who has been the face of Jackass for its entire run, has announced that Jackass Forever will be his last film in the franchise, telling GQ that “You can only take so many chances before something irreversible happens. … I feel like I’ve been extremely lucky to take the chances I’ve taken and still be walking around. Knoxville is 50, while other series hallmark Steve-O is 47 and also expected to be appearing in his last Jackass project.

Missing from the movie will be original Jackass member Bam Margera, who was reportedly removed from Jackass Forever because of substance abuse issues; Margera is suing the production .

‘Jackass Forever’ trailer

There has only been one trailer for Jackass Forever (despite its many delays), but that one features just about everything you could want in a two-minute package. It highlights a number of the stunts that fans expect, including Johnny Knoxville being shot out of a canon, guys getting slapped by giant hands and Ehren McGhehey being strapped to a chair with salmon and honey on him as a bear is let into the room. See a preview of the hijinks for yourself below.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

‘Jackass Forever’ director

The fourth Jackass movie will feature a familiar face behind the camera, as Jeff Tremaine will once again be serving as the director. Tremaine has helmed all four of the Jackass movies, as well as episodes of the original TV show. He also was the director for the Jackass spinoff, Bad Grandpa.

Also, because of how the Jackass movies are shot, you’ll also be able to spot Tremaine in the movie.

How to watch previous ‘Jackass’ movies

Before you sit down for all the latest insanity in store with Jackass Forever, revisit the classic moments that these group of daredevils put themselves through with the first three movies. Unfortunately, there is no free streaming option to watch the first three movies, as Jackass: The Movie, Jackass Number Two and Jackass 3D are currently only available to rent online at a starting price of $2.99 per movie. The good news is that they are easily available to rent on platforms like YouTube, Prime Video, Apple TV and Google Play.

It’s pretty much the same for the original Jackass TV series, as it can only be rented, but at a cheaper price starting at $0.99 on Apple TV.