3 Body Problem episode 4 recap: the summit

We learn more about the San-Ti in 3 Body Problem episode 4, as Mike Evans' motives are revealed. Here's the recap of episode 4, "Our Lord."

Judgement Day

The episode begins in London, 1982. Wenjie (Zine Tseng) meets up with Evans at a restaurant after she reached out to him. Things have changed; she's a professor now. But things have been the same for him, only he's using different resources to fight problems. She reveals she did something back on the hilltop and wants to talk to him about it.

In the present, Will (Alex Sharp) looks at the bandages in the mirror. He's in the hospital waiting for Jack (John Bradley) to show up but he isn't answering his phone. Saul (Jovan Adepo) arrives instead, with bad news.

Auggie (Eiza González) and Jin (Jess Hong) watch the security camera footage from Jack's apartment until Jin can't bear to look at her friend being killed by an unseen force. Wade (Liam Cunningham) and Clarence (Benedict Wong) explain there are 18 cameras at Jack's house and this woman was able to get through all of them. Wade notes Vera had five geniuses from Oxford working with her and now she's dead. And this same person wants Auggie to stop her work and for Jin to work for them.

Jin says she tried to get Jack to shut up about the San-Ti. Jin thinks they're real and Auggie agrees it's the easiest answer to all of this. But Auggie also notes that she's been fighting her whole life — so has Jin — and she's not stopping now.

Clarence brings Wade information about Evans' location; he's on a ship off Alexandria. Wade says they'll wait to make any moves.

On the ship, the Judgement Day, Evans (Jonathan Pryce) chats with the ship's residents, people of all ages. A little girl asks if she'll get to meet their lord and he replies, "If our Lord wants us to be here when they arrive." He adds they can perform miracles. Felix presents him with a roster of candidates for the summit. Evans goes into his office and tells the disembodied voice that new candidates will be at the summit. The voice reveals his enemies know about the summit and know about their location. But the voice promises to protect them.

Little Red Riding Hood

Clarence watches his son playing video games while he works on his laptop. He asks how his son's job hunt is going but his son says he's an entrepreneur. You can feel the tension between them as Clarence looks at the altar dedicated to his late wife.

Saul and Will go to Jack's house to pick out a suit for his funeral. Saul wonders if they should hide personal things he wouldn't want his family to see, but in the box they find tokens from his childhood, including pictures.

Jin tells Wade that she's a scientist, not a spy. Clarence promises her they'll be watching her and all they need is for her to listen and gather information for them. He advises her to pack for several days in case it's not safe for her to go home. Jin asks if they think these people are in touch with aliens. They do. Later, Jin drives to the location of the summit and Wade tells her not to bring her phone inside.

Evans reads Little Red Riding Hood to the voice, who asks questions about why the wolf is pretending to be the grandmother when he is a wolf. The voice wonders why the wolf communicated with her if he planned on eating her. Evans says it's because he was hiding his intentions, which leads him to ask if the voice and the voice's people ever hide their intentions. He refers to their enemies as "pests" but the voice doesn't understand the metaphor when his enemies are human. He asks if they ever lie, but they don't. The voice asks if they lie, and when he says they all do, this is a big problem. They want to speak to the wolf in the story, which makes him laugh to think that they think the story was real. When he explains the wolf is part of a story, the voice realizes the story is a lie about a liar. The voice goes quiet for a moment before saying they understand now. Evans says this is why they need him, to help them to understand, but the voice says they can't coexist with liars. The voice says they are afraid of them before going silent.

Wade tracks Jin's car as she drives toward the location of the summit in the middle of nowhere. She's being watched by members of the group that invited her. She has to pass a retinal scan before being admitted to a car, where she is driven to the summit's secret location. The driver assures her that "our Lord will take care of us all."

When they arrive, a pin is clipped to her jacket and they go inside a giant greenhouse where the summit is located. Tatiana, aka the Mysterious Woman (Marlo Kelly), says she's sorry about her friend but glad she's there. Jin is looking forward to getting answers. Tatiana says the Lord will protect them and their founder is coming. Wade asks Clarence how Evans got off the boat without them seeing him but Clarence points out that Tatiana moved without being seen on security cameras.

Their founder is introduced and Jin is shocked to see that their founder is Dr. Ye Wenjie (Rosalind Chao), who stops to greet Jin before taking to the stage. Wade and Clarence are utterly shocked, realizing that "they" have been controlling what they see and hear. Clarence wonders why they're being allowed to see this.

They are coming

Wenjie tells the crowd about the horrors she experienced as a young woman. She's seen those horrors continue, but they're not alone. The San-Ti are out there, though, and they can perform miracles despite the chaos of their world. They will teach everyone how to thrive and survive. They're 400 years away but they're on their way, so it's up to them to prepare the world for their arrival, and to prepare their descendants for the San-Ti's arrival. She thanks Evans for his help, too.

Before she can say more, a military assault team breaks into the building. Wenjie watches in horror but tells her followers to stop fighting and sit down, because if it’s happening then it's their Lord's will and they will be protected. The soldiers move through the crowd and cuff people, including Jin, who is escorted out. Tatiana sees this and shoots the soldiers, which leads to chaos. Tatiana is coming for Jin, but Clarence shoots her first. Wenjie watches Jin as she makes her escape with Clarence.

Later, bodies are taken from the building as Clarence checks on Jin. She and Auggie will be taken somewhere safe. Meanwhile, Tatiana escapes through the brush nearby.

Will gets home and looks at a photo of Jack. He puts the Oxford shot glass on his shelf to remind him of his friend before settling down with a book of fairy tales, a gift from Jin.

In the ambulance, Jin gets a call from Will, who wants to check in on her. She says she's OK. He says he rented a cottage and is hoping they can all go there after the funeral. He promises to invite Raj, too, but Jin says he's away and it should just be them. She says she's being taken somewhere safe and then explain what’s been going on.

In 1982, Evans takes Wenjie on a helicopter to see a boat in the middle of the ocean. The old satellite is on top of it (it's like seeing an old friend, she says); this is the Judgement Day. Once they land he promises it will be different this time because there won't be any interference from other countries. He's set everything up for her. She says it took eight years for them to respond, but he says they've been trying to reach her because she's important to them. He shows her a computer full of their messages and says they're coming. "You have brought us hope," he says before kissing her.

In the present, Wade escorts Wenjie to a room full of people. He says they know about Judgement Day. She tells him he caught her because they allowed it to happen. "You have no idea what they can do," she says. "They are coming, and there's nothing you can do to stop them. And when they arrive, you’ll be so grateful."

The complete first season of 3 Body Problem is available to stream on Netflix now.