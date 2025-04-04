Alan Titchmarsh has just launched a new TV show on YouTube — and he films it in his own garden!

Alan Titchmarsh has just launched a new TV show on YouTube where he aims to share his expertise with millions.

The 75-year-old horticulturist, who also fronts his own ITV series called Love Your Weekend with Alan Titchmarsh, today [Friday, April 4] has dropped the first videos for his new show on YouTube. The series is called — rather uninspiringly! — Gardening with Alan Titchmarsh. At least it's clear what it's about!

"It's exciting," he tells us. "A producer friend on Love Your Garden suggested it and, after talking to people, I realised that YouTube is where many people go to get their information, so it seemed churlish to avoid it.

"I'm not remotely snooty about where I share my knowledge — I just want to share my passion. And the idea of presenting how-to video clips seemed a lovely new challenge."

Alan hosts Love Your Weekend on ITV (Image credit: ITV)

The channel will boast a string of how-to videos designed to inspire both first-time and experienced gardeners. The how-to guides, which will also be available on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok, will be added weekly.

The aim is for there to be a masterclass of advice available from Alan to help everyone make the best from their gardens. As to whether he's a fan of social media, Alan replies: "No, I only have an Instagram page and post on it once a week. I have around 160,000 followers and people's reactions are always lovely, so I'm hoping the channel will catch on, too. My plan is to build up a selection of videos, infusing the magic of gardening into them.”

Alan goes on to reveal he doesn't have far to travel for filming! Asked where he shoots the videos, he says: "In my own garden, so I can have a cup of tea beforehand! I'm starting with a seed-sowing masterclass and doing a film on how to plant summer flowering bulbs. People often think planting bulbs is an autumn job, but there's a raft of flowers, from gladioli to lilies, that you can plant in spring and enjoy in summer.”

As to what else will feature in the show, he says: "I'll be showing how to plant early potatoes, which perennials I'll be planting in my own borders and how to pot your first rose. In my opinion, every British garden should have a rose, but they’re not easy to pot. They can be greedy. So I’ll be showing how to use nutrient-rich compost and a big container."

Gardening with Alan Tichmarsh will be released weekly on YouTube.