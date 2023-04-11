NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube cost revealed alongside presale deal

The 2023 NFL season is about five months away, but NFL Sunday Ticket is ready for the new season on its new home, YouTube, as pricing information and a special presale deal for the TV service have been announced.

In case you don't know, NFL Sunday Ticket is a TV service that allows subscribers to watch any and all out-of-market NFL games live on their TV. So if you're a Kansas City Chief fan but don't live in an area where their games are always on TV, you can still catch every game with NFL Sunday Ticket. And if you're just a football die hard, having NFL Sunday Ticket alongside your normal TV setup gives you access to every NFL game throughout the season.

For years, NFL Sunday Ticket was exclusively available through DirecTV, but during the 2022 NFL season, YouTube picked up the rights. New and existing subscribers to YouTube TV are going to be able to add NFL Sunday Ticket as an add-on to their existing service. Not a YouTube TV subscriber, not a problem; you can sign up for NFL Sunday Ticket without YouTube TV, accessing the football offering through YouTube PrimeTime Channels.

However, there is going to be a difference in price between the two options. YouTube TV subscribers can sign up for NFL Sunday Ticket for $349 for the entire season or an NFL Sunday Ticket/NFL RedZone bundle for $389. If you sign up through YouTube PrimeTime Channels, it'll cost you $449 for NFL Sunday Ticket and $489 for the bundle.

If you know you're going to be signing up for NFL Sunday Ticket, you can knock $100 off those prices with a limited early sign-up offering. That means that YouTube TV subscribers would pay $249 for NFL Sunday Ticket and $289 to add NFL RedZone, while you the cost through YouTube PrimeTime Channels would drop to $349 and $389, respectively. The early sign-up offer is slated to end on June 6.

YouTube also notes that subscriptions will auto-renew each season. If you sign up for the early sign-up deal, next year the price would increase to the normal rate for each service.

Some of the new features for NFL Sunday Ticket have also been shared by YouTube. YouTube TV members are going to have access to the service's multiview feature, unlimited DVR storage, the ability to view key plays, NFL fantasy data, real time stats and can hide spoilers. Those who sign up through PrimeTime Channels are also going to have access to multiview and key plays features, plus have NFL games readily available in their feeds.

Additional features YouTube says are in the works include shopping integrations, social features, chat, polls and more.

NFL Sunday Ticket will be available to watch on any service that YouTube TV/YouTube PrimeTime Channels is available.