Exclusive: Ben Fogle teases new series of Animal Park and talks about being on the show for 25 years!

The Animal Park team never knows what tales of creatures great and small will unfold when they arrive at Longleat Safari and Adventure Park in Wiltshire. But it's an annual event that Ben Fogle — who fronts the BBC One daytime hit alongside Kate Humble, Hamza Yassin and Megan McCubbin – always looks forward to.

"It’s been 25 years now of going there and seeing old friends, both animals and keepers," says the presenter, 51, who joined the show from its second series in 2001, as he joins us for an exclusive chat. "I enjoy being back — every day is a celebration on Animal Park!"

Here, Ben tells us what to expect from the new 15-part run, which begins on Monday, 28 July at 9.30 am on BBC One (see our TV Guide for full listings)…

Congratulations on your 25th year of presenting Animal Park, Ben! What moments stand out?

Ben Fogle: "The births of animals when the keepers have, in many cases, spent years trying to pair couples and encourage mating. The birth of any animal is always an exciting moment. And you can see the joy in the keepers' eyes."

Have you witnessed any animal births?

Ben: "I've never been around for a birth, but I've been lucky enough to meet most of the newborns swiftly after their arrival. There have been many tiger and lion births.

"A birth is a very private moment. The keepers want to ensure that the animals aren’t distressed. So even if we happen to be in the park, we are kept at arm’s length out of respect for the animals."

Following the deaths of beloved hippos Sonia and Spot, who had lived at Half Mile Pond on the estate for more than 40 years, the park has recently welcomed a new pod made up of sisters Matylda and Manon plus mother and son Lola and Hodor. Could you tell us about that?

Ben: "It’s something the whole park was waiting for. Sonia and Spot were such a big part of Longleat life that it was very sad when they passed away [in 2023 and 2024 respectively].

"Half Mile Pond is a dominant feature of the Longleat Estate and the Capability Brown designs mean that it’s one of the first things you see as you arrive. The combination of Californian sea lions living in there with hippos has always fascinated people. Seeing two species that would never normally encounter one another living so happily in the Wiltshire countryside is something very special to see."

We also discover that Malaika, the matriarch of the lion pride, is unwell…

Ben: "I often talk about the light and shade at Longleat. It's always difficult when animals fall sick or start to get older as the reality of life rears its head. The pride can sense weakness, so the hierarchy of the pack can always change. There are amazing vets and the keepers know the animals more than anyone, so you must trust the system."

What are the mischievous macaques up to this time?

Ben: "There are lots of them, so it’s always tough for the keepers to keep one step ahead so they don’t destroy every car that comes through. We did a rope challenge with them this year. They were swinging from them and having lots of fun!"

You also meet some African painted dogs, don’t you?

Ben: "Arguably, I think they’re one of the most beautiful animals at Longleat. They look like a domestic dog that has been painted with splodges. And they have an amazing little whistle. We rigged up quite an elaborate system to try to get them working together to get their lunch."

Do you have a WhatsApp group or similar where the team share what’s going on in the park?

Ben: "[Laughs] No, I think it would be a very busy group. But it’s a good idea."

Are there any animals you always make a beeline for?

Ben: "I wouldn’t say one specific animal. I’ve always loved the Bactrian camels, but I do the rounds to make sure I say hello to everyone."

Do they recognise you?

Ben: "The animals? I don’t think so, but you never know. Hip hip hooray!"

Which ones do you think continue to surprise viewers?

Ben: "A lot of those smaller ones that people are scared of, like the Chilean rose tarantulas or some of the snakes. Those do great PR for their species.

"The joy of Longleat is that there’s such an eclectic mix of animals, and it’s not just the lions and hippos that need looking after or that we can learn from, it can also be snails, spiders and reptiles."

Have the Longleat animals had to adapt to the changing climate?

Ben: "Many animals come from hotter places, so it’s not a huge problem. They have shade and water and ponds to wallow in. The keepers spend a lot of time enriching their areas. And the long winters can be wet and muddy, so they still endure a lot of the British rain."

Last year, on your Instagram account, you candidly shared details about your mental-health struggles. What response did you receive to your post?

Ben: "I think everyone realises the importance of looking after your mental and physical wellbeing. In this time of increased pressure from every direction that so many people are feeling, a lot of people reached out who had been through the same thing. It’s always good to share your own experiences, if you think you can help others."

Do you think being around animals can help support people’s wellbeing?

Ben: "Absolutely. It’s been clinically proven that if you have a domestic animal, it can lower your heart rate, stress and anxiety. So, spending time in nature and spending time at Longleat around the animals, without doubt, can be good for mental wellbeing."