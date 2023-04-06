Mrs. Davis: release date, cast and trailer for the new sci-fi series

In a world where teasers and trailers reveal so much about new shows and movies that you don’t even need to watch them to know what they’re about, the team behind the new Peacock series Mrs. Davis are taking the exact opposite approach. They’re hoping that keeping the main plot points close to the vest will help build anticipation for the science fiction drama. And it’s working.

Not surprisingly, Mrs. Davis hails from executive producers and co-writers Tara Rodriguez and Lost creator Damon Lindelof, so if you’re getting Lost vibes then you’re in the right place.

Here’s what know about Mrs. Davis.

Mrs. Davis arrives on Peacock on Thursday, April 20. The first four episodes will be available to stream immediately, and then subsequent episodes will be available every Thursday.

As of this writing, there's no release date for the UK, but as soon as one is available, we'll have it for you here.

Mrs. Davis plot

Mrs. Davis showrunners and stars are being purposefully secretive about the new series, hoping that it speaks for itself once fans see it. But we do know a few things thanks to the trailer and this brief synopsis: "'Mrs. Davis is the world’s most powerful Artificial Intelligence. Simone is the nun devoted to destroying Her. Who ya got?"

Mrs. Davis cast

Betty Gilpin stars as Simone, the nun called to action in Mrs. Davis. Jake McDorman is Wiley and Andy McQueen is Jay.

Gilpin has been nominated for three Primetime Emmy Awards for her role as Debbie Eagan in Glow. Some of her other roles include Red Frontier, The Hunt, The Grudge and American Gods.

Jake McDorman starred as Brian Finch in Limitless, as Avery Brown in 2018's Murphy Brown and as Alan Shepard in The Right Stuff. He also appeared in the 2021 miniseries Dopesick.

Andy McQueen is known for the role of Detective Malik Aben in Coroner, Sayid in Station Eleven and as Carlos Singh in Outer Banks. He's also known for roles in Nurses, I Like Movies, Defining Moments and Sugar Daddy.

Mrs. Davis trailer

The trailer for Mrs. Davis offers a taste of what's to come in this thrilling new sci-fi drama. Take a look:

How to watch Mrs. Davis

Mrs. Davis is a Peacock original series, which means you need to have a subscription to the streaming service in order to watch it. If you have a traditional cable subscription you might already have Peacock as part of your plan so be sure to check with your cable provider.

You can also subscribe to Peacock and watch it through platforms like Roku and Fire TV.