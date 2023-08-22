Good Burger 2: trailer, cast and everything we know about the sequel

Paramount Plus has ordered up a sequel that will get 90s kids stoked — Good Burger 2. What was originally a sketch on the Nickelodeon series All That, Good Burger was turned into a movie starring Keenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell that is beloved by many. Now, more than 25 years later, a sequel is bringing us back to Good Burger.

Good Burger 2 is set to be the latest Paramount Plus original movie, which has included previous titles like Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe, Honor Society, Jerry & Marge Go Large, Teen Wolf: The Movie and more.

So before Ed welcomes us back to Good Burger (home of the Good Burger), here is everything you need to know about Good Burger 2.

There is no confirmed release date for Good Burger 2, but Paramount Plus plans to release the movie sometime in the fall of 2023.

Good Burger 2 plot

What has happened to Ed and Dexter over the last 25 years? That's what we expect to find out in Good Burger 2, which was written by Kevin Kopelow and Heath Seifert, who wrote the original movie, and James III (Tyler Perry's Young Dylan).

All that has been shared about the plot of the movie is that it "follows Dexter Reed and original cashier Ed as they reunite in the present day at fast-food restaurant Good Burger with a hilarious new group of employees."

Good Burger 2 cast

It wouldn't be a Good Burger movie without Keenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell in the roles of Dexter and Ed. Since the original movie, Thompson has become one of the longest-running cast members in Saturday Night Live history, as well as starring in his own TV series Keenan. Meanwhile, Mitchell's most notable roles outside of All That and Good Burger were Mystery Men, and more recently, A Black Lady Sketch Show and All I Didn't Want for Christmas.

There are also new cast members aplenty set to appear in Good Burger 2, they include:

Lil Rel Howery (Vacation Friends 2) as Cecil McNevin, a lawyer for the corporation MegaCorp

Jillian Bell (Murder Mystery 2) as Katt Boswell, CEO of MegaCorp

Kamaia Fairburn (Blockbuster) as Mia, a cool and confident teen who works at Good Burger

Alex R. Hibbert (Moonlight) as Ed2, Ed’s son and Good Burger’s newest employee

Fabrizio Guido (Perry Mason) as Mr. Jensen, a 16-year-old employee at Good Burger

Elizabeth Hinkler & Emily Hinkler (The Good Doctor) as Cindy & Mindy, identical twins who work at Good Burger

Anabel Graetz (Free Guy) as Ruth, the most senior employee at Good Burger

Other cast members from the original Good Burger cast are also set to pop back up in the sequel, including Josh Server as Fizz, Lori Beth Denberg as Connie Muldoon and Carmen Electra as Roxanne.

Additional celebrity cameos are expected but have not been announced.

Good Burger 2 trailer

Paramount Plus has released a teaser trailer that officially welcomes us all back to Good Burger. Watch directly below.

Good Burger 2 director

Phil Traill is directing Good Burger 2. His credits are mostly from TV, including directing episodes of hit shows like Single Drunk Female, Fresh Off the Boat, The Middle, Modern Family, Brooklyn Nine-Nine and more, though he did previously direct the movie All About Steve.

How to watch Good Burger 2

Since Good Burger 2 is a Paramount Plus original movie, if you want to watch it you are going to need to have a Paramount Plus subscription. There are multiple options to sign up for in the US, including the option to bundle Paramount Plus with Showtime and getting live access to your local CBS channel, but either package allows you to watch Good Burger 2 or any other Paramount Plus original series as soon as it becomes available.

If you want to watch the original Good Burger, it is currently available for free on Pluto TV and The Roku Channel, as well as available via digital on-demand.