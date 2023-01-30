Goodbye Showtime, hello Paramount Plus with Showtime

Some time in the near future, you won't be able to find Showtime in your TV channel guide, instead you'll need to be looking for Paramount Plus with Showtime. This is according to multiple reports that Paramount intends to merge the linear and streaming properties of Showtime and Paramount Plus into one brand.

Basically, what this means is that the cable channel that viewers have known as simply Showtime for years and are able to watch on TV or streaming services as a premium add-on is being rebranded and will be known as Paramount Plus with Showtime. In addition, the premium (aka higher cost) plan of Paramount Plus is also going to now go by Paramount Plus with Showtime and feature all previous and future Showtime content. This means that shows like Yellowjackets, Billions, Dexter, Your Honor and The Chi are going to be available to stream alongside Paramount Plus originals like 1923, Tulsa King, Star Trek: Picard and more.

There was previously an option to add Showtime content to Paramount Plus accounts (both Paramount Plus Essential and Premium), but that raised the monthly price of a Paramount Plus subscription. There was no indication on if the merging of Showtime with Paramount Plus premium would raise that service from its current $9.99 per month price point.

It wasn't explicitly said in the memo publications reported on, but this would seem to indicate that the standalone Showtime app will go away. Also, this only applies to US subscribers; in many cases, Showtime shows already aired exclusively on Paramount Plus for those outside of the US.

What to Watch reached out to Showtime for comment.

In another memo from Chris McCarthy, who leads the Showtime studio and linear channel, it was shared by The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab) that they will "divert investment away from areas that are underperforming and that account for less than 10% of our views." Deadline (opens in new tab) followed up on that memo, reporting that the plan has led to the cancellation of TV shows Let the Right One In, American Gigolo and Three Women, the latter of which was completed but had not aired (a recurring trend by a number of studios).

This is just the latest story in the changing TV landscape as viewers and studios adjust to streaming. Sometime in 2023, HBO Max and Discovery Plus are going to merge, which has caused a number of cost-saving moves including canceling and removing shows from the streaming service. Elsewhere, Netflix and Disney Plus have added ad-supported tiers.

There was no indication on when the Showtime rebrand would actually take place.