1932: cast and everything we know about the Yellowstone prequel

For those of us who were sad when it turned out that 1883 was more of a limited series (myself included), don’t worry, we have a brand new Yellowstone prequel series, 1932, coming in the near future.

Taylor Sheridan is once again the creative force behind this new story in the Yellowstone universe, which like 1883 is set to be a Paramount Plus original series. It’s actually just one of multiple projects that Sheridan is working on for Paramount, including Yellowstone season 5 and new series like The Tulsa King, Lioness and The Bass Reeves Story.

Here is everything that we know about 1932, the latest Yellowstone prequel.

Paramount Plus has announced 1932 is going to premiere in December 2022, though an exact date has not been confirmed.

The December release is parallel to what 1883 had, as that series debuted on December 19, 2021. In addition to streaming on Paramount Plus, 1883 also premiered its first two episodes on the cable channel Paramount Network with new episodes of Yellowstone season 4 before the remaining eight episodes were available exclusively on the streaming service. It is unclear if 1932 is going to have a similar release strategy, though there’s a good chance Yellowstone season 5 is going to have new episodes around that time.

What is the 1932 plot?

The Dutton family are the main characters of Yellowstone and these prequel series are telling the stories of the family before the events of Yellowstone. While 1883 followed the Duttons as they took part in a wagon train from Texas to their eventual home in Montana, 1932 brings things to a crucial point in the 20th century. Here is the official synopsis from Paramount Plus:

"The next Yellowstone origin story will introduce a new generation of the Dutton family and explore the early 20th century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west and the Duttons who call it home."

Who is in the 1932 cast?

Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford (Image credit: Helen Mirren: Giles Keyte; Harrison Ford: Anthony Harvey/Getty Images)

Cast announcements are starting for 1932 and the first two official members of the cast are A-list stars: Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford.

It is unclear who Mirren and Ford are playing at this time, but we can make a couple of educated guesses (some spoilers if you’re not caught up with either Yellowstone or 1883).

After watching 1883 and seeing flashback scenes in Yellowstone, there’s reason to believe that Margaret Dutton, played in both cases by Faith Hill, may still be alive in 1932; if so, the Dutton matriarch could be a great role for Mirren to play.

As for Ford, considering the fate of Tim McGraw's James Dutton and that 1883’s little John Dutton would only be in his 50s in 1932, it seems more likely he is playing someone outside the Dutton family. Whether that’s friend or foe is up for debate.

We’ll keep this page updated as new cast members and specifics on who they are playing are announced.

Is there a 1932 trailer?

Nope, not yet. Would expect that a 1932 trailer won’t be available until fall 2022, but we’ll have it here as soon as there is one.

How to watch Yellowstone and 1883

If you need to catch up with either Yellowstone or 1883 in prep for 1932, both series are available to stream, though in different places.

All episodes of 1883 are available to stream exclusively on Paramount Plus (does not matter what subscription plan you sign up for). For Yellowstone, all four seasons of the show are streaming on Peacock in the US, but you must be a Peacock Premium subscriber to watch them. When Paramount Plus launches in the UK, both series are going to be available to stream through the service.