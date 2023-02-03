1923 scores a second season at Paramount Plus

The Dutton family saga will carry on as Paramount Plus gives the green light to a second season of 1923 . The Yellowstone prequel stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren as Jacob and Cara Dutton; Jacob and Cara’s story is what sets things in motion for the family and carries them through some of the most challenging years in Montana.

It’s not surprising that Paramount Plus made a quick decision to give 1923 a second season. According to the Paramount press release, the series gave the streamer its biggest premiere yet in the US with 7.4 million viewers and consistently positive reviews from critics and fans alike, while also giving Ford and Mirren roles that they have been able to embrace with gusto.

Here’s the official plot of the series from Paramount: “1923 introduces a new generation of Duttons led by patriarch Jacob (Ford) and matriarch Cara (Mirren). The series explores the early 20th century, when pandemics, historic drought and the end of Prohibition all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home.”

Ford and Mirren are joined by series regulars Brandon Sklenar, Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, James Badge Dale, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty Aminah Nieves, Jerome Flynn and Julia Schlaepfer, with Robert Patrick, Sebastian Roché and Kerry O’Malley joining the cast as recurring characters.

Yellowstone and 1923 are part of a larger universe along with another prequel series, 1883 . Together, they represent the story of the Dutton family and their quest to survive the ongoing threats around them, including the continuing threat of Western expansion that challenges their way of life. Do they evolve, or do they dig in their heels and try to maintain the status quo?

The news is welcome for fans of the blossoming franchise, especially amid the recent removal of original programming from the site in a move that follows the same actions at HBO Max. Studios and streamers are evaluating their programming to determine what can stay on their platforms and what can be licensed to ad-supported streaming sites or other platforms entirely.

You can catch up on the first season of 1923 on Paramount Plus, with new episodes airing Sundays.