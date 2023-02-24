What will happen in the 1923 season 1 finale? Our theories on the big questions for 1923 episode 8

NOTE: this post contains spoilers for 1923.

After seven harrowing episodes, the 1923 season 1 finale premieres Sunday, February 26, on Paramount Plus (Monday, February 27, for UK and subscribers outside North America). The Yellowstone prequel series has been another hit for the Sheridan-verse, with the story of the Duttons in the first quarter of the 20th century gripping fans. Unsurprisingly, many are likely wondering what lies in store for many of these characters.

We've seen the Duttons go through the ringer on two continents, as Jacob (Harrison Ford) and Cara (Helen Mirren) fight to protect the Yellowstone from the likes of Banner Creighton (Jerome Flynn) and Donald Whitfield (Timothy Dalton). In Africa, Spencer (Brandon Sklenar) and his new bride Alex (Julia Schlaepfer) have dealt with lions, elephants, sharks and more, but somehow the worst may still be yet to come.

While we wait with bated breath on what's going to happen, here are some of our predictions for the biggest questions heading into the 1923 season 1 finale.

Will Spencer and Alex head to Montana?

Julia Schlaepfer and Brandon Sklenar in 1923 (Image credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+)

Ever since 1923 episode 4, Spencer and Alex have been trying to make their way back to Montana but they've hit one problem after another. Episode 7 saw them arrive in Sicily and Spencer book them passage on a ship leaving in a few days, but they happen to run into the traveling group that Alex was with in Africa, including her former fiancé.

In episode 6, Spencer said the universe seems to be sending them signals that they shouldn’t be together and this may be yet another red flag from the cosmos. How will Alex deal with her new and old lives clashing, and who will she ultimately choose? And even if she chooses to stay with Spencer, are we sure they're getting on a boat before the season ends?

Our prediction: Alex and Spencer aren't breaking up. Alex has been very clear she's ready to follow Spencer anywhere, while Schlaepfer herself described their relationship as "the greatest love story." While there are always speed bumps along the way in love stories, they always end up together.

As for whether they finally get on a boat heading toward Montana, we're going to say no. You don't bring up the mafia, like they did in episode 7, if you're not going to feature them somehow. 1923 loves to end its episodes with some kind of cliffhanger involving Spencer and Alex, so it would be no surprise that the season ends with Spencer coming face to face with the cosa nostra and their travel plans being altered.

Who are John Dutton's grandparents?

Michelle Randolph and Darren Mann embrace in 1923 (Image credit: Christopher Saunders/Paramount+)

Though 1923 has plenty of interesting characters we've enjoying getting to know in its own timeline, fans can't help but ask who on the show are the grandparents to Yellowstone's main character, John Dutton?

Prior to 1923 premiering, we put together the Dutton family tree, believing that Jack Dutton (Darren Mann) and Elizabeth Strafford (Michelle Randolph) were the direct relatives of John Dutton. It made sense, Jack is often a nickname for John, so the name could easily be passed down. However, many fans have begun to speculate that Spencer and Alex could be contenders as well.

Apparently it's one of the best kept secrets on the 1923 set, as Brandon Sklenar (opens in new tab) and Michelle Randolph (opens in new tab) have said in interviews they don’t know if their characters are the direct relatives of the modern day Duttons.

Our prediction: We're going to take a small cop out and say we almost certainly won't know who John Dutton's grandparents are by the end of 1923 season 1. But forced to make a guess, we're sticking with Jack and Elizabeth seeing as Elizabeth is currently pregnant.

Is anyone going to die?

Jerome Flynn in 1923 (Image credit: Christopher T. Saunders/Paramount+)

It's always a fair question for the season finales of shows like 1923. We've already seen multiple Duttons die (RIP John and Emma), so is the finale going to add another gut punch, or perhaps a bit of satisfaction seeing one of the Dutton's enemies meet their demise?

Our prediction: We actually predict no one is going to die, but if anyone is heading to their grave we think it's either Banner Creighton or Donald Whitfield, and we'd lean toward Whitfield.

Dalton's Whitfield is the man with wealth and influence to challenge the Duttons, but Creighton has now tasted the finer life and seen Whitfield's ambition and what his influence can do. Perhaps he doesn't want to be in service to this man and instead decides to take his place. Of course, Creighton could just as easily be the one who bites it, with Jacob or Jack getting a more satisfying bit of revenge.

Yellowstone has often used the formula of introducing a season-long villain and then disposing of them in the finale. 1923 could very well follow suit. But again, our official prediction is that everyone makes it out alive, for now.

Will there be a 1923 season 2?

Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren in 1923 (Image credit: Christopher Saunders/Paramount+)

Considering Paramount Plus previously announced a second season of 1923, the answer would seem pretty obvious, but many 1883 fans may be weary of all that.

Just a couple of weeks before the 1883 finale, Paramount Plus announced it was renewing 1883 for season 2. There was just one problem, they apparently didn't realize (opens in new tab) Taylor Sheridan had only planned for the series to be a contained 10 episodes, as he wrapped up everyone's story, including the death of Elsa Dutton (Isabel May). That is how we got 1923, which is a continuation of the story that began in 1883, but following new characters and actors 40 years into the future.

So, are we certain that this isn't going to be a similar situation?

Our prediction: Paramount Plus and Sheridan probably have a better understanding this time, so we're willing to bet we'll actually be getting 1923 season 2 and not resetting the board with entirely new characters in a different era.

In terms of the actual story, Spencer and Alex are still abroad and it would take some late season Game of Thrones travel for them to make it back to Montana; plus, the Dutton's rivalry with Whitfield/Creighton is still just simmering. There's just too much to try and wrap up for the show not to continue; at least if they want it to be a satisfying ending.

1923 is available to stream exclusively on Paramount Plus.