How to watch Yellowstone season 5 episode 14 online or on TV: release date, air times, streaming options for the finale episode

Two long years since its first episode aired, Yellowstone season 5 is set to wrap up with episode 14 on Sunday, December 15. If you follow the show, you'll know that this is rumored to be its final season.

You can watch Yellowstone season 5 episode 14 on the Paramount Plus streaming service in the UK. But don't worry if you're on holiday while it's on because you can watch Yellowstone from anywhere with a VPN.

This final run of Yellowstone episodes, dubbed season 5 part 2 by its makers Paramount, made some controversial character changes, but it could all pay off in the final episode.

Either way, if you're a die-hard Yellowstone fan or just want to see how this beloved neo-Western show ends (for now, or forever) then you'll want to find a way to watch Yellowstone season 5 episode 14. So here's how to do so around the world.

How to watch Yellowstone season 5 episode 14 in the US

Episode 14 of Yellowstone season 5 is being shown on the Paramount Network on Sunday, December 15 at 8 pm ET/PT, and it'll be repeated there throughout the week (check your local TV schedule).

If you don't have cable and like the idea of an OTT streamer that includes Paramount, it can be added on to plans from Fubo and Sling TV and is included in Philo TV's $28 per month subscription that you can try out with a week-long free trial.

Video-on-demand licensing for Yellowstone streaming falls to Peacock, but it doesn't get new episodes of the show immediately after they debut. Instead, it usually gets them roughly six months afterwards, so you'll have to wait a while to catch them.

How to watch Yellowstone season 5 episode 14 in the UK

If you live in the UK, you can stream every new episode of Yellowstone season 5 part 2 on the Paramount Plus streaming service.

This streaming service (which is also available as a Prime Video channel) costs £7.99 per month and it offers a 7-day free trial for new subscribers.

Paramount Plus will get Yellowstone season 5 episode 14 the day after it airs on TV in the US. That means you can stream it from Monday, December 16.

If you're not at home in the UK when this week's episode airs, you can always use a VPN such as NordVPN to access your normal Paramount Plus subscription.

How to watch Yellowstone season 5 episode 14 in Australia

Episodes of Yellowstone season 5 part 2 go out on the Stan streaming service in Australia, with this episode landing on the platform on Monday, December 16.

Stan subscriptions starts at $12 per month for the basic plan, but that only lets you watch videos at an SD resolution. The $17 Standard plan lets you stream in HD and also lets you download videos so you can watch them offline. You'll need to pay $22 a month for the Premium plan to get 4K streams.

How to watch Yellowstone from anywhere with a VPN

You can watch Yellowstone season 5 on any of the streaming services above by using a VPN – no matter where you are in the world!

Normally a streaming service will know where you are trying to tune in from and block you if you're not in the right country but a Virtual Private Network (VPN) is an app that hides your location. That means you can access your usual sports and entertainment services even while you're traveling abroad.

Our favorite VPN is NordVPN, which is the no. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar, where you'll find a deeper reader on the best VPN services available right now.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to your streaming service and start watching!

