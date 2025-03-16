You can now stream all of Yellowstone on Peacock, including Yellowstone season 5 part 2

Yellowstone, one of the biggest TV shows of the last 10 years, is over, but the great thing about streaming is that shows are usually readily available to rewatch whenever you want them. With that in mind, March 16 marks a special day as now the entirety of Yellowstone, from Yellowstone season 1 episode 1 to the Yellowstone series finale, is now available to stream in one place, as Peacock has officially added Yellowstone season 5 part 2.

After the first half of Yellowstone season 5 premiered in the last few weeks of 2022 (and first day of 2023), strikes and the surprise of Kevin Costner leaving the series delayed Yellowstone season 5 part 2 for more than 20 months. But the final six episodes finally aired on Paramount Network in November 2024, and now those episodes are available to stream exclusively on Peacock (subscription required).

In case you’ve been holding out on the entire run of Yellowstone episodes to figure out what this show is and start watching, here’s a quick summary: created by Taylor Sheridan, Yellowstone centers on the Dutton family, who own one of the largest ranches in the US that surrounds the iconic Yellowstone National Park in Montana. The Duttons must fight to protect their ranch and their way of life from various challengers, usually by whatever means necessary.

In addition to Costner, Yellowstone stars Wes Bentley, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Gil Birmingham, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Forrie J. Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Mo Brings Plenty, Ryan Bingham and Jen Landon.

One unfortunate thing about Yellowstone’s streaming situation is that its prequel series that detail the stories of previous generations of the Dutton family, 1883 and 1923 (1923 season 2 is currently releasing new episodes weekly), are not on Peacock, but Paramount Plus. The reason for the split is that when Yellowstone first started streaming, Paramount Plus was not around, so the show was licensed to Peacock for streaming, and it still holds those rights. So if you’re a completist and want to watch all of them, that will require an additional subscription to Paramount Plus.

The interesting question though may be what happens with what right now is simply being referred to as Yellowstone season 6, a potential continuation/spinoff? If it's officially considered a new series it would presumably head to Paramount Plus, but TBD.

That’s all down the line though. If you want to watch any or all of the flagship Yellowstone series, then Peacock is the place to do it right now.