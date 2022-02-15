‘1883’ to continue journey with season 2

1883 is hitching up its wagons for another season, as the Paramount Plus original series that tells the origins of the Dutton family at the center of the hit cable series Yellowstone has officially been renewed. In addition, another Yellowstone prequel series about the Dutton family has been ordered, this one titled 1932, as creator Taylor Sheridan continues to build out what has been billed as the “Sheridan-verse.”

1883 follows the Dutton family as they head out west through the Great Plains in search of a place they can call their own. The series stars Isabel May as Elsa Dutton, Tim McGraw as James Dutton and Faith Hill as Margaret Dutton, as well as Sam Elliott, LaMonica Garrett, Marc Rissmann, Audie Rick, Eric Nielsen, James Landry Hébert and Noah Le Gros. Guest stars for the first season have also included Martin Sensmeier, Billy Bob Thornton, Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson and Taylor Sheridan himself.

Paramount Plus says that 1883 is its most-watched title ever globally, and it will continue to add to that total as there are two episodes left in 1883’s first season. The next episode, “Racing Clouds,” premieres Sunday, Feb. 20. Read a recap of the latest episode, “The Weep of Surrender,” right here.

Even as the Duttons of 1883 will continue their journey, viewers will soon get to know a whole new generation of the family in 1932. This original series will follow the Dutton family during the time of western expansion, Prohibition and the Great Depression. There was no word on casting, but using simple math we can make guesses that one of Duttons at the center of the story will be the dad to Kevin Costner's John Dutton in Yellowstone, which is also getting ready for its fifth season.

“With the brilliant mind and gifted storytelling of Taylor Sheridan, we have created an entirely new world to explore with 1883 while expanding Yellowstone, and with 1932 we will open up a new chapter in this rapidly growing universe,” said Chris McCarthy, president and CEO of ViacomCBS Media Networks and MTV Entertainment Studios.

There is no word on when a new season of 1883 or the first season of 1932 can be expected, though both are available to watch exclusively on Paramount Plus (including all previous episodes in the case of 1883).