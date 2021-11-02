How to catch up on ‘Yellowstone’ seasons 1-3

Yellowstone, the Paramount Network drama that ViacomCBS touts as the most-watched show on cable, is set to return for its fourth season on Sunday, Nov. 7. If you’ve heard of Yellowstone but haven’t had the time to sit down and get into it, there are a handful of ways that you can start catching up with Yellowstone seasons 1-3 right now.

Created by Taylor Sheridan (Sicario, Hell or High Water, Wind River), Yellowstone takes place in modern-day Montana and is centered on the Dutton family, who own one the largest cattle ranches in the country. Of course, this fact makes them a target for a number of different groups and individuals trying to encroach on the Dutton’s land.

The series stars Kevin Costner, Kelly Reilly, Luke Grimes, Wes Bentley, Will Patton, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merill, Jefferson White, Gil Birmingham and Ian Bohen. A number of familiar faces are also joining the cast for season 4, including Jackie Weaver, Piper Perabo, Kathryn Kelly and Finn Little.

We won’t get into details here, but season 3 had a literal explosive ending, so definitely would recommend not trying to jump into Yellowstone with season 4, and instead starting from the beginning to understand all the relationships and actions at play. So how to do that?

The easiest option is to stream it. While Yellowstone airs on Paramount Network, which is owned by ViacomCBS, the show does not stream on the ViacomCBS-owned streaming service, Paramount Plus. Instead, all three seasons of Yellowstone are currently available to stream on Peacock. Consumers can watch the first episode of season 1 of Yellowstone on Peacock for free, but after that a Peacock Premium subscription (either the ad-supported $4.99 per month plan or ad-free $9.99 per month plan) is needed to watch all 29 episodes of the first three seasons.

Another option is to watch episodes of Yellowstone as they play on Paramount Network. The network is providing a kind of modified marathon for every Yellowstone episode this week (Nov. 1-Nov. 7) in the run-up to the Yellowstone season 4 premiere. Two episodes of season 1 will air per night during the week, airing at 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. Then, the entirety of Yellowstone season 2 will play continuously on Saturday, Nov. 6, starting at noon; Yellowstone season 3 will do the same on Sunday, Nov. 7, starting at 10 a.m. This all will lead into the Yellowstone season 4 two-hour premiere at 8 p.m..

Paramount Network is a cable channel, so if you are a traditional cable/satellite pay-TV provider, be sure to check to see if it is part of your plan. The network is also included as part of the channel lineup for the FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV live TV streaming services.