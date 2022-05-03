Paramount Plus UK launch set for June

UK consumers will soon have another streaming service option, as Paramount Plus is officially set to launch in the UK and Ireland on June 22. The UK debut of Paramount Plus has been in the works for a while, but was confirmed on an earnings report call on May 3 and in a press release.

Paramount Plus is the streaming service owned by Paramount Global (formerly ViacomCBS), offering a slate of original programming, Paramount, Viacom and CBS TV shows and movies and, for US subscribers, live access to their local CBS stations for those who sign up for the premium plan.

The launch of Paramount Plus in the UK will feature more than 8,000 hours of content from Paramount Pictures, Showtime, Comedy Central, MTV and Nickelodeon, as well as new seasons of Yellowstone. It will also have Paramount Plus originals, including the Yellowstone prequel series 1883, Star Trek original series like the new Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Halo, The Mayor of Kingstown, The Offer, The First Lady, Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber, The Man Who Fell to Earth and more.

The streaming service is also developing UK-produced originals for the service. Already announced are dramas like The Blue, The Burning Girls, The Ex-Wife, Flatshare, A Gentleman in Moscow, Girl, Taken and Sexy Beast, as well as unscripted fare like The Box, Chalet Girls, Fashion House, Haunted, LA Hairdressers, MH370: The Lost Flight, Pervert: Catching the Strip Search Caller and Rise of the Tech Giants.

"The addition of Paramount Plus to our strong portfolio of free-to-air, pay-TV and streaming services will broaden the range of choice available to our audiences in the UK and Ireland," said Maria Kyriacou, president, Australia, Canada, Israel and UK, Paramount. "Paramount Plus will be a one-stop destination for Paramount’s biggest brands, where fans of all ages can find exclusive original premium content, global hits, and discover a world of favorites from Paramount’s vast catalogue."

Paramount Plus is going to be available online at www.paramountplus.com as well as through the Paramount Plus app on mobile devices and connected TV devices from Apple, Amazon, Google, Roku and Samsung. The price for Paramount Plus in the UK is going to be £6.99 per month/£69.90 per year; a free seven-day free trial will be available.

The UK is just one part of Paramount Plus’ global expansion in 2022. Previously available in 26 markets, Paramount Plus is launching in South Korea (June TBD), with plans to begin service in Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Austria and France in the second half of 2022. Paramount Global also announced that the streaming service will debut in India in 2023.