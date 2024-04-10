The Masters on CBS is a tradition unlike any other (it's impossible not to read that with Jim Nantz's voice), but the tradition has adapted to today's media landscape, as CBS is not the only place you can watch the 2024 Masters. One of the new ways to tune into golf's first major of the year is to be a Paramount Plus subscriber; though there are a few things about that you need to know.

First off, while the Paramount Plus streaming service has a global presence, its coverage of The Masters is only available to US subscribers. That's due to only Paramount Plus offering CBS and CBS Sports coverage, which are only available in the US; UK viewers will find The Masters playing on Sky Sports.

But if you are a US viewer looking for how to watch The Masters this week and are interested in Paramount Plus as an option, here is everything else you need to know on how to watch it on the streamer.

How to watch The Masters on Paramount Plus

In order to watch the live coverage of The Masters on Paramount Plus, you must sign up specifically for the Paramount Plus with Showtime plan. This subscription option is the more expensive of the two available Paramount Plus plans, costing $11.99 per month or $119.99 for a full year's subscription, but in addition to live Masters coverage, it is ad-free and includes additional exclusive TV shows and movies. Showtime programming like the new series A Gentleman in Moscow, along with the normal lineup of Paramount Plus originals and library content are also available with the ad-free tier. Check out all that is new on Paramount Plus in April.

You can get a seven-day free trial of Paramount Plus with Showtime, allowing you to sample the service and catch the Masters for free before the service starts billing you (it will do so automatically if you do not cancel). Discount codes are also available occasionally.

The Masters on Paramount Plus schedule

Paramount Plus with Showtime will only have live coverage of The Masters when CBS is airing the tournament, so that is for the third and final round on Saturday, April 13, and Sunday, April 14; ESPN has live coverage of the first two rounds. But there is additional content for the golf tournament available for subscribers.

Here is a complete look at The Masters on Paramount Plus offering (all require a Paramount Plus with Showtime subscription):

Wednesday, April 10

Masters Live

Thursday, April 11

Masters Live

Friday, April 12

Masters Live

Saturday, April 13

Masters third round coverage

We Need to Talk at the Masters

The 2019 Masters: A Sunday Unlike Any Other

The Asia Pacific Amateur Championship: An Invitation to the Masters

Sunday, April 14