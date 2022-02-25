'The Man Who Fell To Earth': release date, cast, plot, and everything we know

The Man Who Fell To Earth is now being made for television, which is exciting news for fans of 1970s sci-fi who love the Walter Tevis novel and the iconic 1976 David Bowie film. Boasting a stellar cast including Chiwetel Ejiofor, Naomie Harris, Bill Nighy and Rob Delaney, The Man Who Fell to Earth arrives on Showtime in the US this April. It's a fresh take on the novel and Bowie movie so not a straight remake although writer and director Alex Kurtzman promises it will pay tribute to previous forms of the sci-fi story.

This new series follows alien Faraday, played by 12 Years A Slave actor Chiwetel Ejiofor, who arrives on Earth at a turning point in human evolution and must confront his own past to save our future. Naomie Harris plays brilliant scientist Justin Falls, who must conquer her own demons to save two worlds.

Here's everything you need to know about The Man Who Fell To Earth...

The Man Who Fell to Earth is a 10-part sci-fi drama that will premiere on April 24 on Showtime in the US. The UK channel or release date is yet to be confirmed but keep an eye on this page as we think the announcement is imminent.

Is there a 'The Man Who Fell to Earth' trailer?

Yes a trailer for The Man Who Fell To Earth has been released by Showtime so you can get your first look at Chiwetel Ejiofor as an alien from another planet right here...

'The Man Who Fell to Earth' plot

The Man Who Fell To Earth follows alien Faraday (Chiwetel Ejiofor) who lands on Earth as his own planet fights for survival. He was sent to meet struggling mum and brilliant scientist Justin Falls (Naomie Harris) and warns her that his planet is dying and the Earth is on the same trajectory. Justin agrees to help him but the pair face huge obstacles, not least their own inner turmoil that could cost them their lives and jeopardise the fate of two worlds.

'The Man Who Fell to Earth' cast — Chiwetel Ejiofor on playing alien Faraday

Talking about how he mastered the role of alien Faraday in The Man Who Fell To Earth, Chiwetel Ejiofor says: “You have to rely on the ways you’ve interacted with people, the way you’ve felt like an outsider, the way you’ve tried to belong. You have to bring that to playing the part to try to understand it. Inevitably, that kind of throws up this contemplation of your own journey, about your own personality.”

Chiwetel won a BAFTA for his portrayal of Solomon Northup in the 2013 movie 12 Years A Slave. He also played Okwe in Dirty Pretty Things (2002) and was in the 2019 movie The Boy Who Harnessed The Wind. Chiwetel also had roles in Mary Magdalene, Maleficant: Mistress of Evil and voiced the role of Scar in the 2019 movie The Lion King. He will also star in the upcoming film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Chiwetel Ejiofor will be playing alien Faraday. (Image credit: Getty)

Naomi Harris as scientist Justin Falls

Naomi plays top scientific boffin Justin Falls in The Man Who Fell To Earth. She has a host of big roles under her belt already, including playing Moneypenny in the James Bond franchise. She starred alongside Jude Law in the series The Third Day and played Madeline in the movie Collateral Beauty. She’s also appeared in Small Island, White Teetht, The Tomorrow People and some of the Pirates of the Caribbean movies.

(Image credit: Alamy)

Who else is starring?

Bill Nighy will step into David Bowie’s shoes to play the character of humanoid alien Thomas Newton, which has been incorporated into this adaptation of The Man Who Fell To Earth. Comedian and actor Rob Delaney, Westworld star Jimmi Simpson, Sonya Cassidy (Humans) and Ted Lasso’s Annelle Olaleye also appear.

Bill Nighy plays the Bowie role of Faraday in this version of 'The Man Who Fell To Earth'. (Image credit: Getty)

More about the famous 1976 movie 'The Man Who Fell To Earth'

David Bowie in alien form in the 1976 movie 'The Man Who Fell To Earth'. (Image credit: Alamy)

The 1976 movie The Man Who Fell To Earth became a cult phenomenon. It starred the late British rock singer David Bowie as Thomas Newton, an alien who had to pose as a human to save his dying planet. His planet was in the grip of a deadly drought but Newton had to battle the greed and ruthlessness of mankind to save it. Thomas was forced to create a global corporation and make billions to get water for his people. The movie also starred Candy Clark as Mary-Lou, a woman who falls in love with him, Bernie Casey and Buk Henry.

Alien Bowie! 'The Man Who Fell To Earth' movie became a huge cult hit. (Image credit: Alamy)

All about ‘The Man Who Fell to Earth’ novel

The book was written by the late Walter Tevis and published in 1963. It told of an alien, TJ Newton from planet Anthea, who journeys to Earth on a mercy mission but discovers nothing but loneliness and despair. Some of Tevis’ other works have also been adapted into films and TV series including The Hustler, The Color of Money and the hugely successful The Queen’s Gambit.

“I think it’s amazing and it’s beautiful that Walter Tevis is having his moment right now,” says director of The Man Who Fell to Earth Alex Kurtzman. “I wish he had more of it when he was alive so he could appreciate how much people appreciate his work.”