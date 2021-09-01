‘Mayor of Kingstown’: Trailer, cast and everything else we know about the Paramount Plus original

Yellowstone has proven to be a massive hit for the Paramount Network through its first three seasons, so much so that ViacomCBS has been working to create its own universe set in the world of Yellowstone (hey, if Marvel can have one). The first show to be added to this expanded TV universe is Mayor of Kingstown, a new original series that will be on Paramount Plus.

Taylor Sheridan, the writer/director/producer of Yellowstone and films that include Sicario, Hell and High Water, Wind River and more, created Mayor of Kingstown alongside Hugh Dillon. Sheridan is also serving as an executive producer for the show with Jeremy Renner and Antoine Fuqua.

Mayor of Kingstown joins the growing list of Paramount Plus originals that already features Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Lower Decks, The Good Fight, iCarly and Evil. Here is everything that we know about the new series.

What is the plot of ‘Mayor of Kingstown’?

Like Yellowstone focusing on the powerful Dutton family, Mayor of Kingstown will look at the McClusky’s impact on their Michigan town and specifically the business of incarceration that fuels it. The series will follow their attempt to bring order and justice to a town that has neither.

The show is expected to delve into themes that include systemic racism, corruption and inequality.

Who is in the ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ cast?

Mayor of Kingstown has arguably the most star-studded cast yet for a Paramount Plus original series, with the likes of Jeremy Renner, Kyle Chandler and Diane Wiest among the top billed members of the cast.

Renner will play Mike McClusky while Chandler will play his older brother Mitch McClusky. Wiest will play the family matriarch Mariam.

The rest of the Mayor of Kingstown cast includes Hugh Dillon, Pha’rez Lass, Tobi Bamtefa, Emma Laird, Derek Webster, Taylor Handley and more.

Mayor of Kingstown will debut to audiences this fall, as Paramount Plus has announced that the series will premiere on Nov. 14.

While the series is a Paramount Plus original, on Nov. 14 and the week after there will be a special simulcast of the episode on Paramount Network following the airing of Yellowstone. The move is to not only draw interest in the series from the fans that are already potentially predisposed to enjoy it, but also hook them so that they sign up for Paramount Plus, if they aren’t already, to continue watching the show when it reverts to just being a Paramount Plus exclusive following the first two episodes.

Is there a ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ trailer?

Yes, following a teaser trailer that gave viewers their first taste of Mayor of Kingstown and the creative team behind it, a full trailer was released on Sept. 1. What we get to see is Renner and Chandler’s characters working on both sides of the prison walls to get what they want, but that is sure to lead to enemies. Watch the full trailer below.

How to watch ‘Mayor of Kingstown’

As mentioned above, there will be two ways to start watching the first episodes of Mayor of Kingstown — on Paramount Plus and simulcasting on the Paramount Network.

Paramount Network is a premium cable channel, which means that it will be available through specific packages offered by traditional cable companies (check your local providers) or through select vMVPD streaming services. Of the latter, subscribers to Fubo TV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV, as well as a handful of others, will be able to watch the first two episodes of Mayor of Kingstown on Paramount Network.

Just the first two episodes, however. After that, Mayor of Kingstown will be available exclusively on Paramount Plus. Paramount Plus is a subscription service that offers both an ad-supported version for $4.99 and an ad-free version for $9.99. The Paramount Plus app is available on Android devices, Apple devices, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, smart TVs (LG, Samsung, Vizio), Xfinity, PlayStation 4 and Xbox gaming consoles.