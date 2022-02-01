‘Mayor of Kingstown’ season 2 picked up by Paramount Plus

Paramount Plus has reelected Mayor of Kingstown, announcing that the original series starring Jeremy Renner and co-created by Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon has been renewed for season 2.

Mayor of Kingstown sees Renner star as Mike McLusky, who is a power broker in Kingstown, Mich., where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry. The series follows Mike and his family as they try to bring order and justice to a town that has neither. In addition to Renner, the series stars Dianne Wiest, Hugh Dillon, Taylor Handley, Emma Laird, Tobi Bamtefa, Derek Webster, Hamish Allan-Headley, Pha’rez Lass and Aidan Gillen.

Ahead of the series premiere, Renner described Mayor of Kingstown as “a book you wouldn’t want put down.” Many viewers agreed, as Paramount Plus reports that Mayor of Kingstown is the streaming service’s second-most-watched original series since it debuted in November 2021 (the first season wrapped up on Jan. 9). The only Paramount Plus show to surpass Mayor of Kingstown has been another Taylor Sheridan created show, 1883.

Mayor of Kingstown (and 1883) is part of what has begun to be called the “Sheridanverse,” a collection of shows set in either the same universe or dealing with similar themes. This includes Sheridan’s Yellowstone, 1883 (a prequel series to Yellowstone), Mayor of Kingstown and the upcoming 6666, which will be about a Texas ranch that was featured in a Yellowstone storyline.

“We are thrilled to be the home of the expanding Taylor Sheridan universe, and we look forward to bringing fans back to Kingstown next season,” said Tanya Giles, chief programming officer, ViacomCBS Streaming.

It wasn’t just Mayor of Kingstown that got renewals from Paramount Plus. The streaming service also announced that The Game and SEAL Team have received renewals. A trio of in development shows were announced for Paramount Plus, including a TV adaptations of the ‘80s movies Urban Cowboy and Flashdance, as well as a new comedy called Guru Nation from Bob Odenkirk and David Cross.

All of these shows (save for Yellowstone) are or will be exclusively available on Paramount Plus.