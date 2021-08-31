‘Mayor of Kingstown’ trailer introduces Jeremy Renner-led Paramount Plus original

Even though Paramount Plus doesn’t have the streaming rights to the Paramount Network hit series Yellowstone, ViacomCBS’ streaming service is fully in the business of Taylor Sheridan, producing multiple upcoming series from the writer/director. There’s now a first look at one of those new series, Mayor of Kingstown, via a teaser trailer.

Mayor of Kingstown will star Jeremy Renner as Mike McClusky, whose family serves as the power brokers at the head of the incarceration business that drives their home of Kingstown, Mich. The show is expected to deal with themes of systemic racism, corruption and inequality.

In addition to Renner, the cast for the show includes Kyle Chandler, Diane Wiest, Hugh Dillon, Pha’rez Lass, Tobi Bamtefa, Emma Laird, Derek Webster and Taylor Handley. The show was created by Dillon and Sheridan, and is being produced by Sheridan, Renner and Antoine Fuqua.

The teaser is pretty quick and only features one line of dialogue, but you get a strong sense of what the series will be going from with just that small amount of detail. Renner narrates saying “This is a company town, and the business is incarceration,” over images of the harsh treatment of prisoners and the dangerous circumstances outside the walls of the jailhouse that are likely to be threatening the McClusky’s. Take a peek at the teaser below. A full trailer is expected on Sept. 1.

Mayor of Kingstown has been set for a Nov. 14 debut. While it will have a permanent home on Paramount Plus, it will also receive a special simulcast on Paramount Network for its first two episodes, following Yellowstone in its usual lineup spot. After that the show will exclusively be shown on Paramount Plus.

This is one of two new shows that are billed as part of Sheridan’s Yellowstone universe, the other being a direct prequel to the popular Kevin Costner series called 1883. Another Paramount Plus original, 1883 will also get the two-episode special look on Paramount Network when it debuts on Dec. 19. The fourth season of Yellowstone, by the way, is going to premiere on Nov. 7.

Paramount Plus continues to grow its original slate of programming. Mayor of Kingstown joins a slate of originals that includes Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Lower Deck and other Star Trek-based series, as well as previous CBS shows that have been shifted over to the streaming service, like SEAL Team and Evil.

To start watching Mayor of Kingstown or any of the Paramount Plus original programming, you need a subscription to the streaming service, which is available either in an ad-supported $4.99 version or an ad-free $9.99 version.