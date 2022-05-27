Yellowstone Memorial Day weekend marathon special — watch every episode

Got Memorial Day weekend plans? If you’re been itching to jump into Yellowstone (or to rewatch the cable western) then that question may be answered with a Memorial Day weekend marathon of the show from start to its most recent season 4 finale. Paramount Network is airing all 39 episodes of Yellowstone (seasons 1-4) this weekend.

The Yellowstone Memorial Day weekend marathon begins on Saturday, May 28, at 10 am ET/PT. While Yellowstone will take up most of the day on Paramount Network, you will get a few breaks in the early hours of the morning and also on Sunday, May 29 — for new episodes of Bar Rescue. However, that's just the calm before the storm, as on Monday, May 30 from 10 am it's all Yellowstone all day until we get to the season 4 finale. Here is a breakdown of the schedule:

Watch Yellowstone marathon

May 28 : 10 am - 12:30 am ET/PT

: 10 am - 12:30 am ET/PT May 29 : 10 am - 10 pm ET/PT

: 10 am - 10 pm ET/PT May 30: 10 am - 2:39 am ET/PT

Obviously watching 39 episodes, live, on the Paramount Network is a bit of a commitment, especially on a holiday weekend. So, if sitting down to watch the whole thing, episode by episode sounds a bit too much like hard work, recording the marathon is always an option. Or, alternatively, if you have the Peacock streaming service you can always catch up at a more leisurely pace.

About Yellowstone

Yellowstone is part of the Taylor Sheridan "universe". It's a neo-western that follows the Dutton family, who own one of the largest cattle ranches not just in Montana but the entire country. However, they are besieged by enemies on all sides that want to take the land from them. The series stars Kevin Costner as patriarch John Dutton, Kelly Reilly (Britannia, True Detective), Wes Bentley (Interstellar) and Luke Grimes (Fifty Shades trilogy) as his children, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White and Gil Birmingham.

The show has slowly built up its audience to the point where its most recent season (season 4) had episodes that delivered some of the highest ratings of any cable show in 2021. That audience is likely to grow even further when Paramount Plus launches in the UK next month. Anticipation is high for Yellowstone season 5, premiering November 13, and the show’s popularity also helped a prequel series following a previous generation of the Duttons, 1883, set records for the Paramount Plus streaming service, with another prequel, 1932, also on the way this fall.

Yellowstone is throwing its hat into the ring of a busy Memorial Day weekend for TV shows and movies. May 27 brings Stranger Things season 4 on Netflix and the Disney Plus Star Wars series Obi-Wan Kenobi for TV fans, while Top Gun: Maverick releases worldwide.