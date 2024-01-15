Yellowstone season 3 episode 3 recap: a trip to the rodeo

Yellowstone season 3 episode 3, “An Acceptable Surrender,” once again opens on dawn at the summer camp. Tate (Brecken Merrill) emerges from his tent to see John (Kevin Costner) peacefully watching nature at work. John tells Tate an elk is trying to lead a wolf away from her hidden baby. Feeling sentimental, John wants to make sure the baby elk isn’t killed. So he and his grandson pee in the bushes to mark the territory and scare the wolf off.

After briefly checking in on the cattle, John says Tate can choose what they do next. He picks going for a walk. As they stroll, John breaks down how difficult it is being a rancher, but ends it by telling Tate it's a great life.

But it's also a life full of surprises and complications, as "An Acceptable Surrender" makes clear.

Jamie cleans up

Jamie (Wes Bentley) meets with Livestock Agent Steve Hendon (James Jordan) in jail. Steve declares he was only doing what he was told when he accidentally killed the two perpetrators in episode 2. Jamie knows that won't keep him out of prison, so he creates a new version of events. The deputies who put the suspects into the trailer injured them first and Steve only broke so hard because he was avoiding an accident. Steve agrees to go with that story.

When Randy Harper (K.C. Clyde) turns up at his office, Jamie warns he'll testify in court that Randy asked him to send an agent to assault the deceased. Jamie can do that because he recorded the call he had with Randy. Randy wants Steve to be convicted of the deaths, as that'll clear the situation up, but Jamie wants to protect his agent. After learning that both the dead were from out of state, Jamie tells Randy to make them John Does and say they were drunk when they were found dead.

The final part of Jamie's cover-up is visiting the family of the girl who was attacked, as she saw everything. After the father admits he was planning to stand outside the courtroom to kill them, Jamie, in so many words, tells him that a livestock agent already did. The father is touched by Jamie's actions, tells him he should run for governor and promises that he and his daughter will keep the secret.

Planes circling above

Governor Lynelle Perry (Wendy Moniz) and Attorney General Mike Stewart (Timothy Carhart), whose retirement is once again on hold as Cassidy Reid didn't work out, hold a meeting with Ellis Steele (John Emmet Tracy) to discuss Market Equities plans to build an airport and city in the area.

After explaining how the airport could bring two million guests a year and $3-$6 billion in tax revenue, Ellis explains the original plans to turn the Sporting Club's golf courses into the airport have been canceled by the Federal Aviation Administration. Instead, they want it to be built in the middle of the Yellowstone Ranch.

Lynelle knows John won't sell, as does Ellis. That's why he wants her to invoke eminent domain to make him. John previously stopped Dan Jenkins, but Ellis is certain there's too much money and progress to be made for him to stop it again.

Beth confronts Roarke

Beth works at Rip's house, where she laments that the Yellowstone won't be there in a few generations. Rip plays down her fears, insisting people have been saying that for 150 years. But Beth knows the threat is now bigger than ever.

After Lynelle's assistant tells Beth about the meeting with Market Equities, Beth goes to see Roarke Morris (Josh Holloway). Beth insists John won't sell the Yellowstone. Roarke declares his clients will spend millions of dollars and years in court to make him, knowing the Duttons can't afford that.

As Beth leaves, Roarke adds that while they want to avoid a fight, they're not scared of one either.

John returns home

John, Kayce, Monica and Tate return to the ranch, where they look at the new barn the ranchers have just finished building. Jamie arrives, telling John Lynelle has been trying to call with urgent information, but she can't get through; she wants to have a meeting with Jamie and John. While Jamie keeps it cool, inside he's terrified it's about the deaths he has just covered up.

A retired John can't understand why she would want to meet him. He decides if Lynelle wants to talk to him, she has to come to the rodeo in Livingston, where everyone is going to watch Jimmy (Jefferson White) compete.

All except for Colby (Denim Richards) and Teeter (Jen Landon). They have to watch the herd of cows. While they do that, Teeter flirts outrageously with Colby, who rejects her advances.

Jen Landon and Denim Richards in Yellowstone (Image credit: Cam McLeod/Paramount Network)

Rodeo meeting

Lynelle arrives at the rodeo, where the Duttons sit in the stands. Beth tries to hold Rip's hand, but he pulls away. John spots this, then gives Rip permission to hold his daughter's hand, adding, "As if something can happen on the ranch I don't know about."

When it's just the two of them, John tells Lynelle he's here to have fun. She tries to oblige by giving him the solution tonight and the problem tomorrow. She wants to appoint Jamie interim attorney general, while John will need to find a new livestock commission.

But John doesn't have anyone to replace Jamie. Lynelle suggests Kayce, but John says he's already turned it down. Lynelle proposes she ask him instead.

The Duttons sit back to watch Jimmy compete. He has even drawn the attention of Mia (Eden Brolin), a barrel racer who seduces Jimmy and asks him out on a date. But Lloyd (Forrie J Smith) wants Jimmy to focus.

Jimmy, however, is still looking at Mia as the gates open. Jimmy is thrown off the horse, provoking a violent snap. Everyone in the arena goes quiet, as an ambulance drives into the venue and paramedics surround Jimmy, who just lays there unconscious and seriously injured.

Yellowstone season 3 episodes air on CBS on Sundays in January. They are available at all times on Peacock in the US and Paramount Plus in the UK.