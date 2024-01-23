Yellowstone season 3 episode 4 recap: summer is over

Yellowstone season 3 episode 4, “Going Back to Cali,” immediately answers the question consuming every Yellowstone fan after the last episode.

Jimmy (Jefferson White) is alive after his rodeo accident. But he's fractured his neck and back, and has a new hip. John (Kevin Costner) says he is paying for Jimmy’s treatment, but only if he promises never to rodeo again. Being good at rodeoing was the only thing that ever made Jimmy feel something, but John tells him to learn how to rope instead. However, the reappearance of Mia (Eden Brolin) suggests Jimmy will soon be feeling a brand new wave of emotions.

You can read on to see exactly what happens in Yellowstone season 3 episode 3 below.

Mia hearts Jimmy

Mia tells Jimmy's nurse she is his girlfriend so she can see him, much to his delight. Although Jimmy does quickly joke he's not sure if he can be in a relationship with someone who shows such bad judgment.

When Jimmy starts to complain about his neck, back and hip, she asks if his "pecker" is OK. She wants to consummate their relationship, but Jimmy's fear of the act possibly paralyzing him gives him reservations. That's not the only reason though.

After prompting from Mia, Jimmy admits he’s a virgin. Mia looks to right that wrong immediately, all while Jimmy insists she’s too pretty for him, jokes again about what'll happen when her eyesight returns. Mia says he's the one who is blind, but she'll fix that. She removes her pants, gets on top of him and they start to kiss.

Rainwater fights back

Rainwater (Gil Birmingham) and Mo (Mo Brings Plenty) meet with a lawyer to discuss how to circumvent Market Equities' Cease and Desist letter. It's explained to them that Ellis Steele (John Emmet Tracy) can entangle the tribe in court for years if they want. Rather than wanting the land, he believes Market Equities just doesn't want an Indian casino near their community.

Rainwater needs the money from the casino to build his idyllic world where people live with the land and not on it. After the lawyer departs, Mo reminds Rainwater, "We've always known how to fight," they just haven't because they didn't want to be like their adversaries. Even though Rainwater knows it won't be popular with the tribe, the time has come to fight.

Rainwater calls John and brings in Angela Blue Thunder (Q'orianka Kilcher). She immediately scolds Rainwater for wasting the casino’s money on land that’s about to be stolen by a Fortune 500 company, but she agrees to help solve his issues. Once she's left, Rainwater tells a skeptical Mo Angela's not really evil, she's just trying to punish the world for what it's done to her.

Q'orianka Kilche in Yellowstone (Image credit: Cam McLeod/Paramount Network)

Beth makes some bold moves

Beth (Kelly Reilly) decides to fight back against Market Equities, even though her boss Bob Schwartz (Michael Nouri) is a little nervous. Believing they don't have the permits to build an airport, she leaks details about Market Equities' plans.

Roarke (Josh Holloway) sees the impact of Beth's actions while watching the business channel. Market Equities’ stock has dropped over 7.5% and further research online reveals there's speculation they have made bad investments in Montana. Roarke can't help but laugh at Beth's handiwork.

With John still off at camp, Beth again makes herself at home with Rip (Cole Hauser). He warns her though, "When your dad gets tired of sleeping outside he's going to be wondering where his daughter's sleeping." But truly, Rip loves it. As does Beth, who even says she wants him to call her "wife."

Beth fears this declaration has ruined their relationship. But Rip reminds her he sees every day with her as a gift, especially as she's previously ran away whenever they've gotten close. Beth then makes a huge admission to Rip. The reason why she's always run away is that she can't have kids. She believes Rip needs to know that. Rip says Beth is all he needs.

Perry convinces Kayce

Governor Perry (Wendy Moniz) arrives at the ranch to see John, only to be told by Jake (Jake Ream) that he's still up at camp. After the Governor's security stops her from riding a horse, Jake rides Lynelle up there in a buggy where she finally talks with John.

While she believes she'll only be there for a short time, John tells Jake to drive back to the ranch and not come back. She ultimately spends the night and is reminded of the power of nature and why so many people want to sell this idea to tourists.

Over a short walk, Lynelle convinces Kayce (Luke Grimes) he doesn't need to be a politician to excel as livestock commissioner. She also tells him that if he says no, all of Yellowstone will soon disappear.

Kayce asks Lynelle why she cares about keeping Yellowstone as it is; even he's spotted that building a city would be good for her. She says her job is based on keeping Montana growing "without stopping the thing that makes it Montana." Once she tells Kayce that he's running away from his destiny, he finally agrees, but insists he'll do the job his own way.

John returns home

Adam Johnson, Danny Rice and Kevin Costner in Yellowstone (Image credit: Cam McLeod/Paramount Network)

After buying cattle at auction, Rip, Lloyd (Forrie J Smith), Ryan (Ryan Bingham), Teeter (Jennifer Landon) and Colby (Denim Richards) spot a bunch of bikers drinking on their land. They quickly get into a fistfight with them. Even though they beat them and destroy their bikes, they know they'll look to ruin the field when they return for the debris.

Later that night, the bikers do just that. Only to be greeted by John, Rip, Kayce, Ryan and Lloyd, all of whom have guns pointed at them. They force the bikers to dig their own graves. Several hours later, as the bikers stand in the graves and await death, John instead tells them to drive back to California because Montana doesn't want them.

As the bikers depart, John tells Kayce people want to build an airport here and he's not sure how to stop it. He then instructs Rip to dismantle his summer camp tent because he's returning to the lodge, adding, "My summer's over."

Yellowstone season 3 episodes are airing on CBS Sundays in January. All Yellowstone episodes are available to stream on Peacock in the US and Paramount Plus in the UK.